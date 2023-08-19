City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

Residents heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as a wildfire burned toward the city of 20,000, while firefighters battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.

Thousands of people in Yellowknife drove hundreds of kilometres to safety, with authorities guiding motorists through fire zones, or waited in long lines lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.

Airtankers flew missions overnight to keep the only route out of Yellowknife open. Meanwhile, a network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons was being established to try to protect the city from the fire, which had moved to within 15 kilometres.

"We've still got some really difficult days ahead. There's no denying that," said fire information officer Mike Westwick. He said winds from the north and northwest predicted for the weekend could "push the fires in directions we don't want them to go".

Gas stations that still had fuel were open, though the city was virtually empty, with one grocery store, a pharmacy and a bar still open.

"It's kind of like having a pint at the end of the world," said Kieron Testart, who went door-to-door in the nearby First Nation communities of Dettah and NDilo to check on people. Indigenous communities have been hit hard by the wildfires, which threaten important cultural activities such as hunting, fishing and gathering native plants.

Hundreds of kilometres south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew "exponentially worse" than expected overnight, the fire chief said.

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes in West Kelowna, Canada. (Source: Associated Press)

Residents had already been ordered to evacuate 2400 properties, while another 4800 properties were on evacuation alert. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire grew six times larger overnight and it stretches over 68 square kilometres.

Some first responders became trapped rescuing people who failed to evacuate, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department, who said residents face another "scary night". There was no known loss of life.

"There were a number of risks taken to save lives and property last night," Brolund said at a news conference, describing how first responders had to rescue people who had jumped into a lake to avoid the flames. "It didn't have to be that way."

In Yellowknife, northwest winds combined with minimal rain were complicating efforts to slow the fire — one of hundreds raging in the territories — which could reach the city limits by the weekend, emergency officials said.

Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, queue up to get gas. (Source: Associated Press)

There was a chance of limited rain, but officials said it likely wouldn't be enough to stop the fire.

"We're heading into a critical couple of days," Shane Thompson, a government minister for the Territories, told a news conference.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5700 fires burning more than 137,000 square kilometres from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.