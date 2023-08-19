Entertainment
Britney Spears working on new album following divorce

Spears has not released a studio album since 2016's Glory.

Britney Spears is planning to immerse herself in a music comeback.

The Baby One More Time singer, 41, is splitting from her husband Sam Asghari, 29, after he filed for divorce this week, but friends say she has a huge amount of career projects to keep her busy amid the split.

Page Six said Britney is working on putting out a new album, with one insider saying: "(She) has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists."

The pop icon’s memoir The Woman in Me is also on track to be released on October 24, which is set to include a string of promotional events and tell-all interviews.

Britney announced in a statement in July about how excited she was to be putting out the memoir: "I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too."

Page Six said Britney’s inner circle is "small" and she is still "not on good terms" with her family following the ending of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

But an insider added: "(Britney is) hanging in there."

The outlet added Britney is also set to have a "smooth divorce process ahead" as she has a "stacked legal team on her side" – including powerhouse lawyers Mathew Rosengart and Laura Wasser.

Meanwhile, Britney’s relationship with her and Kevin Federline’s sons appears to be getting back on track.

Page Six said she had communicated with their two sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, before Kevin, 45, moved them to Hawaii at the start of August.

Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet the teens had been in touch with their mum "probably a couple of weeks ago", following reports she had been estranged from them with no contact for a year.

Sources also told People Britney is in "great spirits despite everything going on", and added she is "remaining positive and focusing on the future".

