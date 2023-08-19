New Zealand

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

10:35am
Hall spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted in 1986 of the murder.

Hall spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted in 1986 of the murder.

A law professor hopes an independent commission aimed at dealing with cases of wrongful conviction will stop cases like Alan Hall's taking decades to rectify.

Alan Hall will receive almost $5 million over his wrongful conviction for the killing of Auckland man Arthur Easton, including the maximum of $150,000 to reflect wrongdoing by the police or the Crown.

Hall spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted in 1986 of the murder, a crime he always maintained he did not commit.

His murder conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court in June 2022.

Andrew Geddis from the University of Otago said the Criminal Cases Review Commission had been operating since 2020, reopening cases for people who felt there was a problem with their conviction.

Professor Andrew Geddis.

Professor Andrew Geddis.

"There are people in New Zealand in prison and have been released from prison who should never have gone there, who were innocent," Geddis said.

"What's important is that when that happens, we do recognise it and where serious losses have occurred, such as Mr Hall who lost 30 odd years, compensation is paid properly."

He hoped the commission would start to get a higher profile when it started bringing cases back to be re-examined by the courts.

Geddis said Hall's compensation payment indicated that investigations were ongoing into whether anyone in his prosecution committed an offence.

"Something wrong was done in the prosecution here, it just wasn't a systems failure, it was misconduct or poor action by individuals."

He said the government had not explained why this kind of compensation was given.

Crime and Justice

The full story of Alan Hall's miscarriage of justice

The full story of Alan Hall's miscarriage of justice

Alan Hall is to be awarded almost $5m in compensation after spending 19 years in jail for a murder he didn't commit.

'Highly visible' police presence in Auckland ahead of gang funeral

'Highly visible' police presence in Auckland ahead of gang funeral

Charles Anthony Pongi was fatally shot in a brawl between members of the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs at Taurima Reserve on August 5.

Search for Whanganui driver who crashed into house fleeing police

Search for Whanganui driver who crashed into house fleeing police

Ministry of Pacific Peoples say staff abused, lodges police report

Ministry of Pacific Peoples say staff abused, lodges police report

Northland woman pleads not guilty to murdering two children

Northland woman pleads not guilty to murdering two children

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to pay $409m for cancelled event

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to pay $409m for cancelled event

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

