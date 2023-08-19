Business
Associated Press

Airline sues to stop consumers who use this trick to save money

3:35pm
American Airlines has sued Skiplagged Inc. and accused the travel site of deception.

American Airlines has sued Skiplagged Inc. and accused the travel site of deception. (Source: istock.com)

American Airlines is suing a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing.

American sued Skiplagged Inc. in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, accusing the website of deception.

It threatened to cancel every ticket that Skiplagged has sold.

In a practice called skiplagging and hidden-city ticketing, travellers book a flight that includes at least one stop, but they leave the plane during a layover.

Generally skiplagging is not illegal, but airlines claim that it violates their policies.

Last month, American booted a 17-year-old from a flight and banned him for three years when he tried to use the tactic to fly from Gainesville, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on a ticket that listed New York City as his destination.

For the teen, that was cheaper than booking a flight directly to Charlotte.

In the lawsuit, American accused Skiplagged of tricking consumers into believing they can tap "some kind of secret 'loophole.'"

American said the website poses as an ordinary consumer to buy tickets, and warns its customers not to tip off the airline about the arrangement.

American said Skiplagged has never been authorised to resell the airline's tickets.

"Skiplagged's conduct is deceptive and abusive," the airline said in the lawsuit.

"Skiplagged deceives the public into believing that, even though it has no authority to form and issue a contract on American’s behalf, somehow it can still issue a completely valid ticket. It cannot. Every 'ticket' issued by Skiplagged is at risk of being invalidated."

There was no immediate response to a request for comment left with Skiplagged.

Skiplagging is possible because of the way airlines compete on price.

Long flights usually cost more than shorter ones, but the reverse might be true if many airlines compete on the longer route while only one or two fly the shorter one.

Travellers who use the tactic avoid checking a bag, since it will wind up at the ticketed destination, not the layover airport.

They often book one-way tickets, or only try this strategy on the return trip – if the airline notices someone skipping out, it might cancel the rest of their itinerary.

Skiplagged, which is based in New York, has been sued before.

United Airlines and online travel agency Orbitz accused Aktarer Zaman, who was in his early 20s when he started Skiplagged around 2014, of touting “prohibited forms of travel.” Zaman started a GoFundMe to pay his legal costs.

He settled with Orbitz, and the United lawsuit was dismissed.

WorldBusinessNorth AmericaTourismTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

Las Vegas homicide detectives are reportedly "optimistic" they have enough evidence to close the case almost 27 years on.

1:57pm

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

It's the second time the lawsuits have been brought back after dismissal.

12:14pm

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

11:50am

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

11:31am

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

10:05am

City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

9:16am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

27 mins ago

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

0:43

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

40 mins ago

Watch: Shane Jones appeals to voters with rendition of rock classic

Watch: Shane Jones appeals to voters with rendition of rock classic

4:32pm

'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

4:24pm

England and Spain take differing paths to World Cup final

England and Spain take differing paths to World Cup final

3:37pm

Covid-19 variant with 'large number of mutations' monitored by WHO

Covid-19 variant with 'large number of mutations' monitored by WHO

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years