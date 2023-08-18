Zoe Hobbs' stellar 2023 a 'stepping stone' for Paris Olympics

This year has been a stand out for Auckland sprinter Zoe Hobbs, but as far as she's concerned it's far from over.

With record breaking performances under her belt, Hobbs is brimming with confidence ahead of the world championships in Hungary, which start this weekend.

"Obviously this year has gone exceptionally well for me.

"[The world championships] is what we're tapering towards and it's a stepping stone to the Paris Olympics next year.

"That's why I really want to execute this year to set myself up well for next year and just get that experience again."

The 25 year old went under 11 seconds in the 100m for the first time ever at the National Championships in Wellington in March, although her time was wind assisted.

Since then she's broken the 11 second barrier three more times and her national record of 10.89 seconds in Switzerland in July also qualified her for the Olympics.

"I want to push new barriers and I want to push for an even better time and I know I'm capable of it, it's just putting together that right race."

Hobbs is set to become the first New Zealand woman since Sue Jowett in Montreal in 1976 to line up in the 100 metres at the Olympics.

She has been happy with her races this year although admits there are some aspects she'd like to improve.

As her times lowered, her ranking improved which meant she got invited to the top meetings.

"This year is the first year I've really stepped into the Diamond League circuit, so that's been a whole new learning in itself.

"It's just an awesome opportunity for me to race against the best in the world which is great ahead of the world champs."

Budapest will be her third world championship and it's the event she's been focussed on all year.

She wants to treat every race as if it's her last so that she makes the most of it.

Zoe Hobbs races at the Sir Graeme Douglas International. (Source: Photosport)

"I need to hone in on every race and take every opportunity as if it's never going to happen again.

"For me to line up I really need to execute for those 11 seconds."

Hobbs is one of 19 New Zealand athletes competing at the world championships in Budapest, with the heats of the 100m on the 20th of August.

Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is returning from injury and attempting to win the 100m for a sixth time and equal Sergey Bubka's record haul of individual world championship golds in one event.

Fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson and American Sha'Carri Richardson are the other leading contenders.

By Barry Guy for rnz.co.nz