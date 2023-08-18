World
Associated Press

US man kills his 3 children, estranged wife before taking own life

5:22pm
Mother Cassandra Flores, right, and children Hillary, Damaris and Matias Armendariz.

Mother Cassandra Flores, right, and children Hillary, Damaris and Matias Armendariz. (Source: GoFundMe)

A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma police said today.

Investigators have not determined a motive, Sergeant Gary Knight said.

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said.

“Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Thursday at the family's home, Knight said.

Police say Ruben Armendariz shot and killed 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, nine-year-old Hillary Armendariz, five-year-old Damaris Armendariz, and two-year-old Matias Armendariz.

Knight described the couple as married but separated, and it was not clear if the father was living at the home when the shooting took place.

Knight said police have never been called to a domestic disturbance at the home before, and Ruben Armendariz's only legal infraction appears to be a traffic violation in 2020.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pizza shop rampage sees Aus man arrested

Pizza shop rampage sees Aus man arrested

The man, 33, has been charged with theft, five counts of property damage and spitting on police.

42 mins ago

1:27

Flames shoot out of plane engine mid-flight over Houston

Flames shoot out of plane engine mid-flight over Houston

Southwest Airlines said the plane has been taken out of service for a review.

4:47pm

Class action lawsuit planned over fatal NSW wedding bus crash

Class action lawsuit planned over fatal NSW wedding bus crash

4:29pm

Ice chunk fell from sky, leaving hammer-sized damage in US

Ice chunk fell from sky, leaving hammer-sized damage in US

3:58pm

Man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot jailed

Man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot jailed

11:35am

Queensland man jailed for running over brother in 'blind rage'

Queensland man jailed for running over brother in 'blind rage'

9:40pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

25 mins ago

Heavy rain, windy weather for much of NZ this weekend

Heavy rain, windy weather for much of NZ this weekend

42 mins ago

Pizza shop rampage sees Aus man arrested

1:27

Pizza shop rampage sees Aus man arrested

5:42pm

Minor party initiative scrutinised by Electoral Commission

Minor party initiative scrutinised by Electoral Commission

5:22pm

US man kills his 3 children, estranged wife before taking own life

US man kills his 3 children, estranged wife before taking own life

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years