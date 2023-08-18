Ministry of Pacific Peoples say staff abused, lodges police report

The Ministry of Pacific Peoples says its staff were abused at their Wellington office yesterday morning prompting it to contact the police.

In a statement, the ministry said two people tried to enter the office to film and get comments from staff in relation to sensitive expenditures.

The ministry's chief executive Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone said the incident happened on Thursday morning.

"Two people attempted to enter the premises to take video footage and obtain comment from staff in relation to sensitive expenditure," she said.

"Staff safety across our offices is our number one priority. In response to this incident, the ministry took swift action to ensure staff safety was upheld.

"This included lodging a police report with accompanying video footage of the incident. We are unable to supply this footage publicly."

The Public Service Commission last week criticised the ministry over spending nearly $40,000 on a farewell for its departing chief executive in October 2022.

Yesterday afternoon, after the office altercation, ACT leader David Seymour joked he would like to blow up the ministry in an interview with Newstalk ZB.

He said: "In my fantasy, we'd send a guy called Guy Fawkes in there and it'd be all over but we'll probably have to have a more formal approach than that."

Seymour later dismissed it as a joke, but Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the comments were unnecessary and he should apologise.

ACT has a policy of abolishing the ministry, along with others like the Human Rights Commission and Ministry for Women.

rnz.co.nz