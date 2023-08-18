Farrell left out by England after World Rugby appeals decision

England captain Owen Farrell has been left out of the squad to play Ireland on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game, hours after World Rugby announced it will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card he received against Wales last weekend.

Farrell's availability for the start of the World Cup, which begins on September 8, has been thrown into doubt after Thursday's intervention by the game's global governing body, which came after widespread surprise and dismay at the decision of a disciplinary panel to not hand him a ban that could last as long as six weeks.

Farrell was initially yellow-carded for the high, dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham in England's 19-17 win in the World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham on Saturday. It was later upgraded to a red card after video review but an independent judicial committee said that decision was wrong, citing a "sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier" before Farrell attempted the tackle.

World Rugby reviewed the committee's full written decision and said it will appeal, with an independent appeal committee set to be appointed "at the earliest possible opportunity", the global governing body said.

In the wake of that announcement, England announced a matchday 23 not containing Farrell for the match in Dublin, with coach Steve Borthwick saying he made the decision because of the furore of the judicial process.

"Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday's test match in Dublin," Borthwick said.

"However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen's training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support."

Borthwick said Farrell "understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in".

Farrell has previously been banned three times for dangerous tackles. A reversal of the decision to overturn his red card against Wales could see him miss one or more of England's pool matches at the World Cup.

The decision to rescind the red card has been widely criticised, with Progressive Rugby — a lobby group demanding better protection of rugby players — saying it "made a mockery" of World Rugby's claim that player welfare was the game's priority and that confidence in the judicial process had been eroded ahead of the World Cup.

The judicial process for the World Cup warm-ups is overseen by Six Nations Rugby.

"World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact," World Rugby said. "Player welfare is the sport's No. 1 priority, and the head contact process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport."