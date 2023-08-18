Football
'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the Women's World Cup has "broken even" after generating more than $962 million in revenue, a statement that will intensify calls for equal prize money.

The current World Cup prize pools sit at over $185 million for women and over $742 million for men.

Infantino has consistently dismissed calls for a level playing field in terms of payments - including from the Matildas prior to the tournament.

On Friday, he suggested demands for equal prize money were a "slogan" that "would not solve anything".

But the head of world football's governing body was happy to talk up the funds brought in by the "best and greatest and biggest Women's World Cup ever" in Australia and New Zealand.

"Some voices were raised, where it cost too much, we don't make enough revenues, we will have to subsidise," Infantino said at the FIFA Women's Football Convention in Sydney on Friday.

"And our opinion was, 'Well, if we have to subsidise, we will subsidise', because we have to do that.

"But actually, this World Cup generated over $962 million in revenues, and so we broke even.

"We didn't lose any money and we generated the second-highest income of any sport, besides of course the men's World Cup, at a global stage.

"More than half a billion [USD]. There are not many competitions, even in men's football, who generate more than half a billion.

"This shows what? This shows that our strategy was probably not too bad. That, of course, we have to do still much better.

"But we are on the right path and the lessons we learn from this World Cup are so many."

Infantino urged broadcasters and sponsors to step up beyond the major global showpiece and "pay a fair price to women's football".

"To women's football in general in all the countries, in all the leagues, in all the competitions," he said.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who counts Matildas skipper Sam Kerr among her high-profile charges, hoped the World Cup could have a ripple effect for the women's game.

"It's always about growth to me," she told reporters. "The progression of the game happens incrementally.

"It's not about sudden changes. I'm sure [the World Cup] will result in more interest, more fan attendance, more demand at every level and that for me is the real indicator [of success].

"We have to keep talking about investing into those that don't get the same opportunities as the rest, and what an amazing World Cup it has been for Haiti, for Colombia, for Nigeria, for Jamaica.

"We should talk about how we're going to support other federations to keep growing their game."

