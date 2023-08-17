Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

The governor of Texas has told an Australian woman to "go back" home after a TikTok which appeared to offend the whole of the Lone Star State.

Australian expat Mia Chloe posted a video this week complaining there were too many American flags flying everywhere in Texas.

“I'm just going to say it, there are too many American flags," Chloe said in the video.

"Like they’re on houses, they’re on cars, saw them on couch cushions.

"Like I don’t know who’s making these American flags but they’d be making a bloody fortune."

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to add how such patriotism it isn't a common sight in her native Australia.

"The only time I think I’ve ever seen an Australian flag is on the Harbour Bridge. Could not tell you what it looks like," she said.

She added Americans should maybe "pull back" on their love for the Stars and Stripes.

"Let’s stay humble," she finished the vid.

The seemingly innocuous TikTok soon blew up, with Texans not impressed.

Chloe even deleted her account, only for the video to show up on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she saw more criticism, even catching the attention of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Go back to Australia," Abbott posted alongside a repost of the video.

The video has racked up close to 3 million views since resurfacing and attracted thousands of mostly flag waving reactions.