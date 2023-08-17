Entertainment
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'ready' for show to end

8:31pm
Actress Millie Bobby Brown. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Millie Bobby Brown is "ready" for Stranger Things to end.

The 19-year-old actress was just 12 years old when she was cast as Eleven in the Netflix series and ahead of the upcoming fifth season – which has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – the British star admitted she is ready to "blossom and flourish" elsewhere.

She told WWD about the show ending: "I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life."

Brown rarely uses social media these days and feels "better" to have deleted apps such as Instagram from her phone.

She said: "I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone. I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media].

"I just feel better for it. But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself."

But the Enola Holmes star enjoys studying fans posts to see their thoughts on her Florence by Mills Beauty range.

She said: "TikTok, Facebook, Instagram — I love seeing the way people use Florence. It’s really cool. Even though I don’t have those social medias actually on my phone, I get to have people send them to me.

"It’s really cool to see how people use the brand in their own way. In most of the tutorials I always say ‘you can do it like this, but ultimately it’s your journey’. They’re your products."

UK chat show host Michael Parkinson dies, aged 88

"Parky" had some of the most memorable interviews with some of the biggest names during his long career.

15 mins ago

KJ Apa uncomfortable with sexualisation of Riverdale character

His co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch have also opened up about body image.

4:36pm

Prime TV channel getting a name change in big rebrand

1:19pm

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Wed, Aug 16

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Wed, Aug 16

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Wed, Aug 16

8 mins ago

Fresh look at DNA from Oetzi the Iceman traces roots to Turkey

15 mins ago

UK chat show host Michael Parkinson dies, aged 88

23 mins ago

Queensland man jailed for running over brother in 'blind rage'

38 mins ago

Review: Monolith, the new thriller with only one actor

53 mins ago

'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

2:03

