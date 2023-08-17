Review into migrant work visas after 40 men crammed into home

The Public Service Commission will review the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme's processes after a whistle-blower came forward with allegations, Immigration Minister Andrew Little says.

At a stand-up just after 5pm, Little told reporters he received an anonymous letter on Tuesday night, which came from an internal whistle-blower.

"The particular allegations were that some checks on employers were not being made, and some checks as part of the job check process were not being made.

"I spoke to the Public Service Commission yesterday and to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment yesterday about that.

"There was enough in the letter, not withstanding it was anonymous, that led me to believe that it was important that I assure myself that the rules for processing those, particularly Accredited Employer Work Visa applications, are being done thoroughly and that the allegations in the letter are investigated."

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that potential fraudulent activity happening overseas would not be part of the review.

Earlier this week, Immigration New Zealand revealed an investigation had been launched into the treatment of 115 Indian and Bangladeshi migrant workers, who had been living in overcrowded housing and left jobless.

It comes after 40 men were found cramped and hungry inside a three-bedroom home in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura last Sunday.

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said the investigation was led by Immigration New Zealand's compliance team.

MBIE said officers had spoken to the workers, who arrived on accredited employer work visas they say they paid substantial money for.

However, they have been waiting months for paid work.

The ministry said the affected workers have been living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in six houses across Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, it was reported at least 100 migrant workers were dismissed by their employers after having paid thousands of dollars to offshore agents for their accredited employer work visas.

At the time, Immigration New Zealand had also said dozens of companies were under investigation.

The Public Service Commission will appoint a reviewer - likely to be a former senior public servant.

rnz.co.nz