Police appeal for information on missing Auckland girl, 12

Police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Auckland girl Maria Mino.

Maria was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday August 11.

Police believe Maria is most likely with her older boyfriend in the West Auckland or Auckland CBD areas.

Maria’s family and police have concerns for her welfare, and are urging anyone who sees her to contact 11.

Anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number: 230812/5064.