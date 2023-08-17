World
Associated Press

Mother drowns trying to rescue son at popular US waterfall

2:16pm
Melissa Bagley, 44.

Melissa Bagley, 44. (Source: Everett Police.)

A mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was pulled by the current at a popular waterfall, New Hampshire authorities said. An older son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father, a Massachusetts police officer.

Melissa Bagley, 44, was part of a family of six from Lynn, Massachusetts, visiting Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest along with a friend on Wednesday. The falls are several miles off the scenic Kancamagus Highway.

A child slipped and fell into a pool and could not escape the fast, circulating current, Sgt. Heidi Murphy, of the state Fish and Game Department, said in a news release. Bagley “jumped into the river to help her child and began to immediately have trouble,” she said.

Two other children jumped in to help their brother and mother. They were able to get the child out of the water, but an 18-year-old brother who was trying to help became lodged in boulders, Murphy said.

The father searched for Bagley and found her in water below the falls, police said. He began CPR, but she could not be revived.

The father then made it over to the son trapped by the boulders and pulled him to safety. That son suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The Everett Police Department identified Lt. Sean Bagley as the husband of Melissa Bagley.

"While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa," the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Franconia Falls is a popular hiking destination and swimming hole in the White Mountain National Forest. People can slide off rock slabs into pools of water, but a website that describes New England waterfalls cautions that people should "take a moment to observe the turbulence in the pool below the falls to help you gauge potential risks."

Other people have drowned at the falls, including a 38-year-old man in July 2017, a 17-year-old hiker in August 2015 and a 39-year-old man in October 2003.

WorldAccidentsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

The seemingly innocuous TikTok soon blew up, with Texans not impressed.

21 mins ago

Tuohys plan to end conservatorship over Oher after allegations

Tuohys plan to end conservatorship over Oher after allegations

The couple's lawyer says "a court of law is no place to play".

10:18am

Pig kidney works in a donated human body for over a month

Pig kidney works in a donated human body for over a month

7:17am

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

7:46pm

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

7:22pm

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

6:54pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

9 mins ago

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

4:27

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

21 mins ago

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

26 mins ago

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

6:28

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

36 mins ago

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

0:23

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years