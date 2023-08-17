New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Fullers360 scraps some Auckland ferry services

2:21pm
From October 1, Fullers will no longer operate the Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater routes (file image).

From October 1, Fullers will no longer operate the Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater routes (file image). (Source: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly)

Several ferry services in Auckland are about to be scrapped, after Fullers360 announced it will no longer operate some routes.

From October 1, Fullers will not operate the Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater routes.

Auckland Transport said it was committed to providing services for the affected ferry routes.

Reduced services will also be in place for the Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay routes for the next 14 to 18 months while an accelerated ferry crew training programme was underway.

Fullers said the changes would help it redistribute its resources to speed up training and development, to get on top of the crew shortage issues.

In a statement, AT executive general manager of public transport services Stacey van der Putten said its focus was minimising the impact on commuters.

"We're working at pace to explore options for an alternative ferry operator to run some services on the Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater routes.

"The ongoing shortage of qualified ferry crew means it is not possible to reliably run AT's full ferry network and to train meaningful numbers of new ferry crew members at the same time."

Van der Putten said while the changes would be disappointing for affected communities, the training programme would ultimately improve ferry services across the city and build "resilience in the workforce" when full services returned.

"Our teams are exploring options for additional bus services to complement the existing bus routes serving customers travelling from Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point, and Bayswater, as well as customers travelling off-peak from Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay."

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said the training would help the company progress its staff quickly through qualifications and vessel sign-offs.

"We have long signalled there is no quick fix to resolving the maritime skills shortage that has impacted Fullers360," Horne said.

"With support from Auckland Transport to redistribute our resources to accelerate training and development, we will be able to progress up to 30 qualified crew to either deckhand or skipper in the next 14-18 months."

Horne said the maritime ferry industry in New Zealand as a whole would benefit - given the shortage of skilled workers in the industry.

"Alongside our domestic and international recruitment efforts, and the improved residency pathways for skilled maritime workers, the accelerated training program will additionally provide solutions to New Zealand's shortage of skilled maritime workers through building the future pipeline of New Zealand marine talent."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two weeks ago the title of Aotearoa's best bacon and egg pie went to the wrong baker.

8 mins ago

Man charged with manslaughter over Auckland hit-and-run

Man charged with manslaughter over Auckland hit-and-run

Miaoyuan Liang, 70, died in hospital days after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads on September 10, 2022.

3:01pm

Petrol taxes would go up 12c per litre under new Govt proposal

Petrol taxes would go up 12c per litre under new Govt proposal

1:01pm

4:27

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

12:29pm

Auckland girl, 12, contacts family after being reported missing

Auckland girl, 12, contacts family after being reported missing

9:23am

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

6:57am

4:05

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

9 mins ago

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

4:27

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

21 mins ago

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

25 mins ago

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

6:28

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

36 mins ago

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

0:23

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years