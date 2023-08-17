World
Associated Press

British Museum staff member dismissed after artefacts stolen

7:44am
Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.

Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. (Source: AAP)

The British Museum says a member of its staff has been dismissed after items dating back as far as the 15th century B.C. were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

The museum said it has also ordered an independent review of security and a ‘"vigorous programme to recover the missing items".

The stolen artefacts include gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century B.C. to the 19th century A.D. Most were small items kept in a storeroom and none had been on display recently, the museum said.

"Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again," the museum's chairman George Osborne said.

"This incident only reinforces the case for the re-imagination of the museum we have embarked upon," Osborne said.

The museum said legal action would be taken against the dismissed staff member and that the matter was under investigation by London's Metropolitan Police Service.

The 264-year-old British Museum is a major London tourist attraction, drawing visitors from around the world who come to see a vast collection of artefacts ranging from the Rosetta Stone that unlocked the language of ancient Egypt to scrolls bearing 12th century Chinese poetry and masks created by the indigenous people of Canada.

But the museum has also attracted controversy because it has resisted calls from communities around the world to return items of historical significance that were acquired during the era of the British Empire. The most famous of these disputes include marble carvings from the Parthenon in Greece and the Benin bronzes from west Africa.

The museum's director Hartwig Fischer apologised and said the institution was determined to put things right.

"This is a highly unusual incident,'' Fischer said. "I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.''

WorldArts and CultureUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Dutch ship Oosterschelde was cheered as it left on a two-year mission to work with future scientists who will study species discovered by the naturalist.

9:30pm

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Female officers can claim around $1300 more for a clothing allowance than their male colleagues.

9:15pm

US man fatally shot ex-wife's boyfriend at trampoline park - police

US man fatally shot ex-wife's boyfriend at trampoline park - police

8:30pm

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

7:22pm

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

6:54pm

US man fatally shot after lunging at police officer with marker pen

US man fatally shot after lunging at police officer with marker pen

4:39pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

18 mins ago

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

47 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

8:03am

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

8:01am

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

The pair, who have been married for a year, reportedly fought after Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been cheating on him.

2 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

"We don't know the etiquette of this land, but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd.

47 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

9:00pm

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

4:22pm