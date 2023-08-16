World
Associated Press

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

25 mins ago
Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia on January 30, 2023 after a six-year-old shot his teacher.

Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia on January 30, 2023 after a six-year-old shot his teacher. (Source: Associated Press)

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not seek a sentence that is longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison.

The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison. A judge will have full discretion when he ultimately decides the length of Taylor's sentence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 27.

The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled this shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher's US$40 million (NZ$67 million) lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence for failing to respond aggressively to multiple warnings the child had brought a gun to school that day.

Police said the first grader intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner as she sat at a reading table during a lesson. Zwerner, who was hit in the hand and chest, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has endured multiple surgeries.

Moments after the shooting, according to search warrants filed in the case, the child told a reading specialist who restrained him: "I shot that (expletive) dead," and "I got my mom's gun last night."

Police said the student brought the gun to school in his backpack, but it had been unclear exactly how the 6-year-old got the gun.

During Taylor's plea hearing on Tuesday (local time), prosecutor Joshua Jenkins said the boy told authorities he got the gun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the gun was stored in his mother's purse. Those details were contained in a "stipulation of facts", a list of facts that both sides agree are true.

When police arrived at the school that day, they entered the classroom and saw the boy being restrained by the reading specialist, according to the stipulation of facts document Jenkins read aloud in court.

The boy used a profanity and said "I shot my teacher", before breaking free and punching the reading specialist in the face, the document states.

The gun was on the floor nearby. "My mom had that... I stole it because I needed to shoot my teacher," the boy said, according to the document.

The document said the boy had been diagnosed with a defiance disorder. He had previously taken his mother's car keys from her purse, which prompted her to put her keys in a lock box. But she continued to keep her gun in her purse, the document states.

Signs outside Richneck Elementary School after a teacher was shot.

Signs outside Richneck Elementary School after a teacher was shot. (Source: Associated Press)

The stipulation of facts also cited a report from Child Protective Services, which indicated the child had played with a gun at his grandmother's house last year.

"When interviewed in reference to that incident, (the boy) reported that he 'wanted to visit a gun range,'" according to the stipulation of facts.

After the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Taylor told police she believed her gun was in her purse, secured with a trigger lock, according to search warrants. She said she kept the gunlock key under her bedroom mattress. But agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they never found a trigger lock after conducting searches, according to federal court documents. The stipulation of facts also said there was no gun safe or trigger lock found during searches by authorities.

Dressed in a jean jacket and resting her left hand against her hip, Taylor did not speak during the plea hearing except to answer questions from the judge about whether she understood the proceeding. She spoke softly and was asked by the judge to raise her voice.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty in a separate but related federal case to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under US law.

Taylor was charged in April by prosecutors in Newport News with felony child neglect and a misdemeanour count of recklessly storing of a firearm.

Taylor's attorney James Ellenson said at the time that there were "mitigating circumstances", including her miscarriages and postpartum depression before the shooting. Ellenson said on Tuesday he will address depression and anxiety issues at Taylor's sentencing hearing.

Ellenson said in court that the boy is now in the care of his great-grandfather.

