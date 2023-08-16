World
Associated Press

US man fatally shot after lunging at police officer with marker pen

22 mins ago
Investigators say the police officer fatally shot Cole, who she thought was armed with a knife.

(Source: Associated Press)

When officers responded to a domestic violence call August 5, Brandon Cole reached into a vehicle, took an "aggressive stance" and then rushed toward one of them, police said. Thinking he was holding a knife, the officer fired twice, killing him.

But the object Cole dropped as he fell to the ground turned out to be a black marker.

"This is a tremendous tragedy," Chief Ron Thomas said during a news conference as police released graphic body-camera video of the shooting, which is still being investigated.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will review the legality of the shooting.

A neighbour had called 911 to report potential domestic violence involving Cole, 36, his wife and his teenage son.

Police Commander Matt Clark said that the caller reported that the woman may have been pushed out of her wheelchair, and that Cole was "going after" his son.

When officers arrived, the woman was sitting on the street next to a wheelchair and told an officer, "Don't, don't pull your gun out on my husband, please," the body camera recording showed.

Cole then started shouting and was shot with a stun gun when he walked toward one of the officers. Investigators said they believe only one probe from the stun gun struck Cole and did not prevent him from charging the other officer, who shot and killed him.

A woman and a young child who were directly behind Cole in the video were not injured.

They were not involved in the initial call to police.

"You can see in the video that when she finally deploys her duty weapon, the person is so close to her that the view of the young child and other person are not even clear to her," Thomas said.

"Certainly that was a consideration, but there was not much time to act before she was overrun by that individual."

The name of the officer who shot Cole has not been released. She's been with the police department since 2019 and has not been involved in any other shootings.

Based on how Cole is acting in the video, including seeming to conceal one of his hands behind his back, two experts in police use of force said the officer seemed to act reasonably in response to someone she believed to have a knife and intended to hurt her.

"I would have taken that shot," said Ed Obayashi, a use-of-force consultant to law enforcement agencies and a deputy sheriff and legal adviser in Plumas County, California.

Ebony Cole, the man's wife, has not spoken with investigators, and police have not been able to determine if any domestic violence had occurred, Clark and Thomas said.

"That man was a good man. He didn't deserve to be killed," Ebony Cole said when reached. "They didn't have to kill him."

