Shane Van Gisbergen leaves Supercars to join NASCAR

5:56pm
Shane van Gisbergen.

Shane van Gisbergen. (Source: Photosport)

Shane van Gisbergen's exit from Supercars has been confirmed with Will Brown to fill the prestigious Triple Eight seat vacated by the two-time defending champion.

Red Bull Ampol have finally agreed to release van Gisbergen from his contract at season's end, paving the way for the New Zealander to join NASCAR.

The move was inevitable after Erebus Motorsport last Friday announced they were letting Brown go from his contract a year early so the 25-year-old could explore other opportunities.

Red Bull Ampol boss Jamie Whincup has repeatedly made it clear he would not stand in van Gisbergen's way if the 34-year-old wanted to race full-time in the United States.

"As we've made clear from the very start, Triple Eight wholeheartedly supports SVG's decision to showcase his world class talent abroad and we look forward to watching him continue to tear up the track like we witnessed in Chicago last month," Whincup said on Wednesday.

"Will has been on our radar for many years since he was driving an ex-Triple Eight car in the Super2 championship.

"He is exciting to watch on track, very personable and most importantly, a really good fit to our Triple Eight culture.

"The fact Broc (Feeney) and him grew up racing together and are friends away from the circuit is a bonus."

Brown sits second in the championship standings behind his Erebus teammate Brodie Kostecki.

Van Gisbergen has closed the gap on Kostecki to just 54 points ahead of this weekend's round at Tailem Bend in South Australia as he tries to win a third-straight championship, and fourth in his career.

In July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win in their NASCAR debut when he conquered the streets of Chicago to stun the American touring car series.

The New Zealander won his first Supercars championship in 2016 and was near-unstoppable as he claimed the 2021 and 2022 titles.

