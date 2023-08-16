New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Schools say free lunches essential as future uncertain

5:00am
Huntly West School students tuck into their kai from provider Libelle via the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

Huntly West School students tuck into their kai from provider Libelle via the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Some schools says it has become a lifeline for them, but the Government-funded school lunch programme has backing only until the end of next year.

Treasury documents show there is a lack of support for the continuation of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, which launched about four years ago.

A report for Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the programme had had no impact on attendance, and for Māori learners, had not led to better levels of concentration in class.

RNZ's Checkpoint asked a lunch provider and some Waikato schools how the scheme stacked up in their eyes.

Libelle is one of many suppliers tasked with feeding more than 230,000 students across 995 schools In its industrial-scale kitchen in Pukete, Hamilton, staff prep 25,000 meals a day for schoolchildren.

Libelle Group founder Johannes Tietze said it was like KFC but without any of the bad stuff.

"Nutrition forms the basis and the foundation of what we do," Tietze said.

"It's not just about providing the kai; it's about providing the right nutritional payload for each of the kids in the school while they're learning."

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The company had put its experience in tuck shops to use for the school lunches scheme, and it helped that children did not hold back in their feedback, Tietze said.

"They're customers who will very clearly and very loudly tell you what they want - and what they don't want, more particularly.

"We learn along the way that certain foods are not popular and don't work, and then very quickly react to that and tweak the menu."

At Bankwood School, some parents told Checkpoint the food from provider BiteLab had been a gamechanger.

"We love them; our son really loves them," one mum said.

"He started school and had a lot of struggles with anxiety, and so for a long time wouldn't eat them, because he didn't know what they were going to be.

"But since then, he's actually thrived and loves them, and it's just great for the kids to know that they have something solid in their tummy every day."

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Another parent said every bit of help went a long way in a cost-of-living crisis.

"A lot of families are struggling financially with the cost of food increasing. It does help us, especially with the fruit provided and vegetables in the lunches."

A parent who recently moved over from Australia said it would help students focus on school instead of worrying about lunchtime.

"When I was young, most of us had to think, 'How are we going to be eating? What are we going to be eating? Who's going to be looking at us if we're not eating anything?'

"The kids nowadays, they don't have to think about that, they don't have to worry about that, they just have to come to school to learn and be with their friends and not worry where the next meal's coming from."

Nico and Taki looked forward to their meals.

"The cottage pie is my favourite," Nico said. "I like the mince and the mashed potatoes."

Taki said the meals all had different things he liked. "We have wraps, and then we have these buns with a kind of sauce.

"I think the macaroni I prefer, and what he said - the cottage pie. They're all my favourite; I can't choose one."

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Nico said the lunches took the pressure off his big family.

"We've got a two-year-old, a 13-year-old, and then me, being 11, and my little sister being six.

"It saves a lot of money because then mum doesn't have to spend money on us for lunch; she only has to buy lunch for Saturdays and Sundays."

Taki said decent food helped his classmates to concentrate.

"When they're hungry and doing maths they go, 'Oh, I'm so hungry. They can't think about, like, 'What is two times five?'. They won't know because they're too hungry to think."

Bankwood School assistant principal Anaru Popham said for some kids, lunch was the difference between coming to school or not.

"I've worked with kids up north, who knew, 'Okay, this certain day is pay day, so we're going to get some food, but then once the food is gone, there are going to be quite a few days until the next time'.

"Now they know that every day they can come to school, so the attendance levels have shot up - and they continue to climb as we come out of Covid."

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

Libelle preps 25,000 meals a day for school children around the country for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A half-hour drive north, Huntly West Primary gets its students' meals delivered from Libelle.

Principal Margs Aiono said since free lunches came in, she had seen an improvement in the children's attention spans.

Aiono said she did not want to see the end of the scheme, but if it was removed, the government needed to offer up something equally valuable.

"Healthy lunches in schools are definitely one of those things that support us.

"But if they take the funding away for this, then I'd like to think that we're going to deposit that funding somewhere else that we desperately need.

"Special needs, teaching resources - every school has a different need."

By Tom Taylor for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEconomySocial IssuesEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Nora Allerby said returning to work and enrolling her daughter into daycare meant she and her partner missed out on significant milestones.

6:14pm

2:36

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

The Life Education Trust charity operates a travelling classroom that helps inform schoolkids on tricky topics like relationships, human biology and drugs.

5:15pm

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

8:07am

3:36

Watch: Moment man meets kind strangers who changed his life

Watch: Moment man meets kind strangers who changed his life

Tue, Aug 15

4:05

Reserve Bank expected to hold OCR steady, future hike possible

Reserve Bank expected to hold OCR steady, future hike possible

Mon, Aug 14

1:23

'Major' sewage leak prompts Akl school to send students home early

'Major' sewage leak prompts Akl school to send students home early

Mon, Aug 14

0:20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

26 mins ago

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

45 mins ago

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

54 mins ago

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

6:46am

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14