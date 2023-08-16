Football
NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

54 mins ago
Gianni Infantino at the opening World Cup match between NZ and Norway at Eden Park

Gianni Infantino at the opening World Cup match between NZ and Norway at Eden Park (Source: Getty)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's request for a police motorcade while visiting during the Women's World Cup was turned down by New Zealand police.

The slight was first reported on social media platform X by journalist Samindra Kunti, and verified by AAP.

"New Zealand Police received a request, which was declined after assessing it against standard operating procedures," a police spokesperson said.

"This is an operational matter, and we will not be commenting further."

FIFA regularly requests VIP treatment for Infantino at its tournaments, including meetings with key leaders.

It is common for FIFA to write clauses into its tournament agreements which require host nations and cities to provide transport and security, not only for FIFA executives but also for participating teams.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

As revealed by AAP earlier in the tournament, Infantino has travelled vast distances during the tournament to watch matches and visit FIFA's member nations in the Pacific.

He has now completed the set of 11 Oceania Football Confederation members, visiting Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia in recent days.

That travel was at least 50,000km – equivalent to a lap of the Earth and then some.

Infantino was reportedly booed by fans in Sydney earlier this month while attending a FIFA fan festival site.

5 mins ago

BREAKING

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9 mins ago

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

24 mins ago

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

39 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

54 mins ago

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

