NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's request for a police motorcade while visiting during the Women's World Cup was turned down by New Zealand police.

The slight was first reported on social media platform X by journalist Samindra Kunti, and verified by AAP.

"New Zealand Police received a request, which was declined after assessing it against standard operating procedures," a police spokesperson said.

"This is an operational matter, and we will not be commenting further."

FIFA regularly requests VIP treatment for Infantino at its tournaments, including meetings with key leaders.

It is common for FIFA to write clauses into its tournament agreements which require host nations and cities to provide transport and security, not only for FIFA executives but also for participating teams.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

As revealed by AAP earlier in the tournament, Infantino has travelled vast distances during the tournament to watch matches and visit FIFA's member nations in the Pacific.

He has now completed the set of 11 Oceania Football Confederation members, visiting Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia in recent days.

That travel was at least 50,000km – equivalent to a lap of the Earth and then some.

Infantino was reportedly booed by fans in Sydney earlier this month while attending a FIFA fan festival site.