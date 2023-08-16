New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Meth-laced beer seizure part of biggest bust in NZ history - police

10:16am
Honey Bear House Beer.

Honey Bear House Beer. (Source: Supplied)

Police have confirmed that nearly a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine that was seized earlier this year was the biggest meth bust in New Zealand's history.

A provisional total of 747kg was seized during a raid in South Auckland back in March as a part of Operation Lavender.

The seizure followed an investigation into methamphetamine-laced Honey Bear House Beers, which killed Aiden Sagala earlier this year.

Sagala died in Auckland Hospital in March after drinking from a beer can that he did not know contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

Two men have since been charged in relation to a methamphetamine import concealed in a large shipment of Honey Bear House Beer.

File image: Hand holds packet with white narcotic.

File image: Hand holds packet with white narcotic. (Source: istock.com)

The search warrant executed in March on Ryan Place in Manukau uncovered a significant quantity of the drug.

Police said the 747kg included both crystallised methamphetamine and methamphetamine extracted from the cans found during the raid.

It is the second time this year that police have made a record-breaking methamphetamine bust.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Police and Customs intercepted 713kg of methamphetamine at the border hidden in a shipment of maple syrup from Canada.

The shipment which was bound for the Australasian market was intercepted as part of Operation Regis in January.

A total of 713kg of methamphetamine was hidden in maple syrup.

A total of 713kg of methamphetamine was hidden in maple syrup. (Source: NZ Police)

Six arrests were made as a result of the operation.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

The youths were spotted early this morning in Sunnyhills, East Auckland.

7:54am

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Phillips and his three kids – Jayda, 10; Maverick, 8; and Ember, 7 – have been missing since December 2021.

7:34pm

Drug-dealing FIFA, Fiji Football official convicted in Auckland

Drug-dealing FIFA, Fiji Football official convicted in Auckland

6:52pm

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

3:37pm

Man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao pleads not guilty

Man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao pleads not guilty

3:15pm

1:33

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

1:16pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

24 mins ago

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

45 mins ago

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

52 mins ago

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

4:59

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

52 mins ago

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14