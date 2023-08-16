Meth-laced beer seizure part of biggest bust in NZ history - police

Police have confirmed that nearly a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine that was seized earlier this year was the biggest meth bust in New Zealand's history.

A provisional total of 747kg was seized during a raid in South Auckland back in March as a part of Operation Lavender.

The seizure followed an investigation into methamphetamine-laced Honey Bear House Beers, which killed Aiden Sagala earlier this year.

Sagala died in Auckland Hospital in March after drinking from a beer can that he did not know contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

Two men have since been charged in relation to a methamphetamine import concealed in a large shipment of Honey Bear House Beer.

File image: Hand holds packet with white narcotic. (Source: istock.com)

The search warrant executed in March on Ryan Place in Manukau uncovered a significant quantity of the drug.

Police said the 747kg included both crystallised methamphetamine and methamphetamine extracted from the cans found during the raid.

It is the second time this year that police have made a record-breaking methamphetamine bust.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Police and Customs intercepted 713kg of methamphetamine at the border hidden in a shipment of maple syrup from Canada.

The shipment which was bound for the Australasian market was intercepted as part of Operation Regis in January.

A total of 713kg of methamphetamine was hidden in maple syrup. (Source: NZ Police)

Six arrests were made as a result of the operation.

