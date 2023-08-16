World
Associated Press

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

56 mins ago
Attendees embrace during a church service at King's Cathedral in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Attendees embrace during a church service at King's Cathedral in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. (Source: Associated Press)

Hawaii officials worked painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui and expected to release the first names, even as teams intensified the search for more dead in neighbourhoods reduced to ash.

A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals while donations of food, ice, water and other essentials have poured in.

Crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area, the police chief said at the start of the week. Governor Josh Green asked for patience and space to search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.

"For those people who have walked into Lahaina because they really wanted to see, know that they're very likely walking on iwi," he said at a news conference on Maui, using the Hawaiian word for "bones".

Just three bodies have been identified so far and officials will start releasing names today, according to Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, who renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples.

Green warned that scores more bodies could be found. The wildfires, some of which have not yet been fully contained, are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century. Their cause was under investigation.

When asked by Hawaii News Now if children are among the missing, Green said: "Tragically, yes.

"When the bodies are smaller, we know it's a child."

He added that some of the sites being searched "are too much to share or see from just a human perspective".

Another complicating factor, Green said, is that stormy weather is forecast for the weekend, prompting discussions on how to handle high winds. Officials are mulling whether to "preemptively power down or not for a short period of time, because right now all of the infrastructure is weaker".

A tub rests in the middle of a wildfire-destroyed home.

A tub rests in the middle of a wildfire-destroyed home. (Source: Associated Press)

The local power utility has already faced criticism for not shutting off power as strong winds buffeted a parched area under high risk for fire. It's not clear whether the utility's equipment played any role in igniting the flames.

Authorities have paused a system that had allowed Lahaina residents and others to visit devastated areas with police permits. Kevin Eliason said when he was turned away, the line of cars waiting to get a permit was at least five kilometres long.

"It's a joke," Eliason said. "It's just crazy. They didn't expect, probably, tens of thousands of people to show up there."

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina last week destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000. That fire has been 85% contained, according to the county. Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire has been 65% contained.

Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. That has left many unable to return home.

WorldNorth AmericaNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

The explosion in Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Five people died.

28 mins ago

Explainer: How Trump's Georgia indictment may be the biggest yet

Explainer: How Trump's Georgia indictment may be the biggest yet

The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled today opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump’s allies to new jeopardy.

5:00am

US mum expected to plead guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

US mum expected to plead guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

9:35pm

Former Family Feud contestant gets life for wife's murder

Former Family Feud contestant gets life for wife's murder

6:36pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

3:09pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

28 mins ago

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

46 mins ago

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

56 mins ago

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

6:46am

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14