Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

52 mins ago
Payne Haas reacts after the Broncos loss against the Warriors earlier this season.

Payne Haas reacts after the Broncos loss against the Warriors earlier this season. (Source: Photosport)

The brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been charged with drug trafficking after NSW Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine with a street value of $1 million.

Zeda Haas, 19, was charged alongside Kaharau Beer, 20, after a vehicle stop near Newcastle yesterday.

About 11.45am, officers stopped a utility in Beresfield, and spoke with the driver and passenger.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found and seized 1.8kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $1 million.

Both men were arrested and have been charged with traffic in commercial quantity of controlled drug, and take part supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity).

The men were refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today.

LeagueCrime and JusticeAustralia

