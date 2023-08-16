World
Associated Press

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

6:46am
Lilia Chumak, 4, fixes her dress after she steps out of the ambulance operated by Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers in Kupyansk.

Lilia Chumak, 4, fixes her dress after she steps out of the ambulance operated by Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers in Kupyansk. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian forces have unleashed missiles across Ukraine, killing and wounding civilians and damaging infrastructure.

The barrage came just hours before top Russian military officials, and their counterparts from allied countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, gathered outside Moscow for a security conference.

Missiles struck cities from the east to west of Ukraine, including far behind the front lines where Ukraine is fighting deeply entrenched Russian forces to regain territory occupied by Moscow almost 18 months into the war.

Russia has built heavily fortified defences along the more than 1000km frontline, where Ukraine has only made incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June.

"Deliberate large-scale attacks on civilians. Solely for the sake of killing and psychological pressure," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting on the latest Russian attacks.

Nina Sytnikova, 76, packs her belongings while being evacuated in Kupyansk, Ukraine.

Nina Sytnikova, 76, packs her belongings while being evacuated in Kupyansk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Six Russian-launched missiles hit the western region of Lviv, wounding 19 people, including a 10-year-old child, Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. According to city authorities, the power grid and nearly 120 residential buildings were damaged.

The Swedish bearings maker SKF confirmed three employees were killed overnight after its factory in Lutsk, north of Lviv, was hit by a missile strike. One person was killed in the east of Ukraine in Kramatorsk after Russian forces hit a food warehouse. In central Ukraine, a strike left parts of the city of Smila without access to water and also damaged a medical facility.

The barrage came a day after Russian forces unleashed a wave of missile and drone strikes on Odesa in the country's southwest.

Russian forces have pummeled Odesa, hitting facilities that transport Ukraine's crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites. The repeated attacks on Odesa follow Moscow's decision to break off a landmark agreement that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and help reduce the threat of hunger.

A Ukrainian soldier waves atop an APC at the front line near Bakhmut.

A Ukrainian soldier waves atop an APC at the front line near Bakhmut. (Source: Associated Press)

In Russia on Tuesday (local time), Vladimir Putin addressed a security conference outside Moscow in a pre-recorded video statement, accusing the West of fueling the conflict "by pumping billions of dollars" into Kyiv and "supplying it with equipment, weapons, ammunition, sending their military advisers and mercenaries".

"Everything is being done to ignite the conflict even more, to draw other states into it," Putin said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu sought to downplay the significance of the West's support for Ukraine, saying that despite that, Kyiv's forces "fail to achieve results on the battlefield".

On Thursday, Sweden announced a 3.4 billion-kronor (NZ$526 million) aid package consisting of ammunition for equipment from previous Swedish military assistance.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Massive petrol station explosion kills 27 in Russia

Massive petrol station explosion kills 27 in Russia

Over 100 more are injured.

5:55pm

Man killed after lightning strike at German beer garden

Man killed after lightning strike at German beer garden

A woman and child were sitting next to the man at an outside table and have been hospitalised.

Mon, Aug 14

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

Sun, Aug 13

Prince William to replace Harry in Royal Air Force role

Prince William to replace Harry in Royal Air Force role

Sat, Aug 12

$1.1 billion cocaine seizure in Netherlands sets record

$1.1 billion cocaine seizure in Netherlands sets record

Fri, Aug 11

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

Fri, Aug 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

27 mins ago

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

Hot water tank issues reported ahead of deadly US home explosion

45 mins ago

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

55 mins ago

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

Maui wildfires: Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead

6:46am

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

10yo child killed as Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14