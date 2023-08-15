World
Wife and son lived with man's body for a year at QLD home

50 mins ago
Tomislav Nemes' Benowa home.

Tomislav Nemes' Benowa home. (Source: Queensland Police)

A wife and son are "persons of interest" in the death of a man whose decomposed remains were hidden inside a Gold Coast home for a year before being discovered.

Detectives have revealed that the decayed body of Tomislav Nemes was discovered inside the Benowa home in April after interstate relatives finally raised the alarm.

Police conducting a welfare check instead discovered the remains at the Edinburgh Road home, Detective Acting Inspector Mark Proctor told reporters today.

"Mummified is probably the incorrect term - the body was in an advanced state of decomposition," the detective said.

"It did have a mummified look but there was absolutely no attempt to preserve the body in any way. It wasn't wrapped or anything like that."

Nemes and his family moved to the tourist strip from the ACT in 2018.

Police believe his wife, 70, and son, 48, lived alongside his remains for more than a year, failing to disclose Nemes' death to family or the authorities.

Just how much they knew, and when, is still subject to investigation but police have confirmed the pair remain "persons of interest".

"That's why we're appealing to anyone who may have seen Nemes during that time," Proctor said.

"We are not looking to lay charges at this point in time but we are fully investigating the incident with the assistance of the homicide investigation unit.

"They (his wife and son) are certainly persons of interest. They were inside the house at the time."

Friends and relatives have told police they lost touch over the years before Nemes disappeared.

Relatives told detectives they had tried unsuccessfully to make contact, with reports his wife and son claimed Nemes was ill or unavailable.

"There are a few different versions going around on what relatives may or may not have said," he said.

Scientific officers continued to probe the cause of death, but Proctor confirmed it was being treated as suspicious.

Investigators have not discovered any clues in his medical history, as Nemes had a clean bill of health before his demise.

"There are a few minor ones that we're going through with these doctors, but there's certainly no major life-threatening illnesses or anything like that at this stage."

Detectives are appealing to his friends, family and associates from both ACT and Queensland, who may have been in contact with Nemes in recent years, to come forward.

Police have also released an image of his home on Edinburgh Road and urge anyone, including tradesmen or cleaners, who may have attended the property to contact police.

