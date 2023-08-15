Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to be inside a burning house, this is as close as you’ll get without having to experience it yourself.

Tonight Seven Sharp will walk you through a live house burn in Levin to illustrate just how fast a fire can take hold and ravage a building. From ignition to the final exit Lucas de Jong and cameraman David Pierce will be inside as the fire burns around them.

The house in question is a three bedroom wooden villa that is destined to be demolished. Walls were missing. Windows were smashed and it’s foundations were shot. It can’t be used for much but it can teach New Zealand a valuable lesson in fire safety.

The fire will start using an old electric scooter that is powered by a faulty lithium ion battery. As transport heads in an electric direction it’s problem firefighters are seeing more and more of around the world - especially with items like a scooter that are often brought inside to charge.

The Seven Sharp team have placed eight cameras in various locations around the property. Some will be sacrificed inside to show those last moments as the heat takes over. Others will be outside to see the building as it crumbles to the ground.

From smoke alarms to exit strategies, it’s a chance to see for yourself how quickly a fire can destroy a home while illustrating the things you can do to make your house safer.

The onsite team have undergone specialist training with the fire service to operate breathing apparatus kits. This allows them to withstand higher temperatures and to breath clean air while the flames, smoke and toxins roll around them.

Even with the best fire fighters in the country onsite the unpredictability of fire means nobody knows exactly how it will play out when the flames begin. One thing they do know is that this old wooden frame will burn fast at extremely high temperatures and hopefully teach a few lessons on it’s way.