New Zealand
1News

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

By Lucas de Jong, Seven Sharp Reporter
6:57pm

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to be inside a burning house, this is as close as you’ll get without having to experience it yourself.

Tonight Seven Sharp will walk you through a live house burn in Levin to illustrate just how fast a fire can take hold and ravage a building. From ignition to the final exit Lucas de Jong and cameraman David Pierce will be inside as the fire burns around them.

The house in question is a three bedroom wooden villa that is destined to be demolished. Walls were missing. Windows were smashed and it’s foundations were shot. It can’t be used for much but it can teach New Zealand a valuable lesson in fire safety.

The fire will start using an old electric scooter that is powered by a faulty lithium ion battery. As transport heads in an electric direction it’s problem firefighters are seeing more and more of around the world - especially with items like a scooter that are often brought inside to charge.

The Seven Sharp team have placed eight cameras in various locations around the property. Some will be sacrificed inside to show those last moments as the heat takes over. Others will be outside to see the building as it crumbles to the ground.

From smoke alarms to exit strategies, it’s a chance to see for yourself how quickly a fire can destroy a home while illustrating the things you can do to make your house safer.

The onsite team have undergone specialist training with the fire service to operate breathing apparatus kits. This allows them to withstand higher temperatures and to breath clean air while the flames, smoke and toxins roll around them.

Even with the best fire fighters in the country onsite the unpredictability of fire means nobody knows exactly how it will play out when the flames begin. One thing they do know is that this old wooden frame will burn fast at extremely high temperatures and hopefully teach a few lessons on it’s way.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

"Get it through your thick head," Willie Jackson said to National's Chris Bishop.

5 mins ago

2:09

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Phillips and his three kids – Jayda, 10; Maverick, 8; and Ember, 7 – have been missing since December 2021.

45 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

59 mins ago

1:55

Drug-dealing FIFA, Fiji Football official convicted in Auckland

Drug-dealing FIFA, Fiji Football official convicted in Auckland

6:52pm

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

6:14pm

2:36

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

5:15pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

2:09

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

25 mins ago

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

45 mins ago

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

59 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

1:55

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

6:57pm

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14