Warning as Hawaii wildfire death toll continues to climb

Hawaii's governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go street by street through neighbourhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape.

The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century, with a death toll of at least 96.

"We are prepared for many tragic stories," Governor Josh Green told CBS Mornings in a recorded interview.

"They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it's probably going to take 10 days. It's impossible to guess, really."

As cellphone service has slowly been restored, the number of people missing dropped to about 1300 from over 2000, Green said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of searchers are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.

"Right now, they're going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they'll start to enter buildings," Jeff Hickman, director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defence, said on NBC's Today.

Such crews had covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of grey rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. That fire has been 85% contained, according to the county.

Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire has been 60% contained, officials said.

Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. And many people simply have no home to return to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities plan to house them in hotels and vacation rentals.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, and Green said authorities would also examine their response.

One fire, for instance, was thought to be out but later flared again. Before the blaze engulfed Lahaina, Maui County officials also failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population and instead relied on social media posts.