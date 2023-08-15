World
Associated Press

Warning as Hawaii wildfire death toll continues to climb

6:55am
Destroyed homes and cars in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Destroyed homes and cars in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Source: Associated Press)

Hawaii's governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go street by street through neighbourhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape.

The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century, with a death toll of at least 96.

"We are prepared for many tragic stories," Governor Josh Green told CBS Mornings in a recorded interview.

"They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it's probably going to take 10 days. It's impossible to guess, really."

As cellphone service has slowly been restored, the number of people missing dropped to about 1300 from over 2000, Green said.

Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of searchers are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.

"Right now, they're going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they'll start to enter buildings," Jeff Hickman, director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defence, said on NBC's Today.

Such crews had covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of grey rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. That fire has been 85% contained, according to the county.

Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire has been 60% contained, officials said.

Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. And many people simply have no home to return to.

Authorities plan to house them in hotels and vacation rentals.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, and Green said authorities would also examine their response.

One fire, for instance, was thought to be out but later flared again. Before the blaze engulfed Lahaina, Maui County officials also failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population and instead relied on social media posts.

WorldNorth AmericaNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

In January, the officers entered a house without a warrant and handcuffed and assaulted the two men with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects.

6:16am

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

A rescue team leader says the miners were swept into a lake when the landslide struck, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

5:35pm

Trump brags he has 'close to 100%' chance of beating Biden in election

Trump brags he has 'close to 100%' chance of beating Biden in election

3:35pm

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

11:25am

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

Mon, Aug 14

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

Mon, Aug 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Sixth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

3:40

Sixth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

34 mins ago

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Murder charge laid over Christchurch woman's disappearance

Yanfei Bao: Murder charge laid over Christchurch woman's disappearance

53 mins ago

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

8:16am

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

8:07am

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

6:26

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12