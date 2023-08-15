World
Associated Press

US woman sues for $83k after breaking ankle slipping on ham

2:41pm

(Source: istock.com)

A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.

Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on October 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit says.

Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than US$7,500 (NZ$12,500) in bills, according to court papers.

Cohen and her husband Ronald, of Gilford, New Hampshire, are seeking a jury trial and at least US$50,000 (NZ$83,000) in damages.

The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.

The restaurant “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions," the lawsuit says.

Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the US and eight overseas, according to the company’s website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.

An email seeking comment was left with Eataly’s corporate headquarters.

Voicemails seeking comment were left with the Cohens and their attorney.

WorldFood and DrinkAccidentsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

It’s the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

3:09pm

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

Former NFL star Michael Oher, known as the inspiration for the movie The Blind Side, has sued the Tuohys to end their conservatorship, claiming they lied about adopting him for profit.

2:06pm

Man jailed for abandoning baby born in woods

Man jailed for abandoning baby born in woods

12:40pm

Watch: Pilots eject last minute after Soviet-era plane loses power

Watch: Pilots eject last minute after Soviet-era plane loses power

10:10am

0:24

Warning as Hawaii wildfire death toll continues to climb

Warning as Hawaii wildfire death toll continues to climb

6:55am

3:19

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

6:16am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

28 mins ago

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

36 mins ago

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

2:33

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

48 mins ago

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

55 mins ago

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

55 mins ago

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13