World
Associated Press

US mum expected to plead guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

34 mins ago
Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia on January 30, 2023 after a six-year-old shot his teacher.

Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia on January 30, 2023 after a six-year-old shot his teacher. (Source: Associated Press)

The mother of a six-year-old who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the attack, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator.

Deja Taylor, who was charged in April with felony child neglect and a misdemeanour count of recklessly storing of a firearm, is scheduled to appear at a morning plea hearing in Newport News.

The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled this shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher's NZ$66.8 million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence.

Police said the first grader intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner as she sat at a reading table during a lesson. Zwerner, who was hit in the hand and chest, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has endured multiple surgeries.

Moments after the shooting, according to search warrants filed in the case, the child told a reading specialist who restrained him: “I shot that (expletive) dead," and “I got my mum’s gun last night”.

Police said the student brought the gun to school in his backpack, but it remains unclear exactly how the six-year-old got the gun.

Taylor told police she believed the gun was in her purse, secured with a trigger lock and on top of her bedroom dresser, according to search warrants. She said she kept the gunlock key under her bedroom mattress.

But agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they never found a trigger lock after conducting searches, according to federal court documents.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty in a separate but related federal case to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under US law.

Taylor was seeking a plea agreement with local prosecutors in Newport News. Her attorney, James Ellenson, said in April that there were “mitigating circumstances,” including Taylor's miscarriages and postpartum depression before the shooting.

It's unclear if Taylor will plead guilty to the same counts she was charged with in April. Ellenson and the local prosecutor's office did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Virginia’s law on felony child neglect is punishable by up to five years in prison. The misdemeanour charge regarding firearm storage carries up to one year in jail.

Taylor told ABC's Good Morning America in May that she feels responsible and apologised to Zwerner.

“That is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility for himself,” Taylor said.

Her son has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and was under a care plan that included a family member accompanying him to class every day, Ellenson said.

The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him. The change was made because the boy had started medication and was meeting his goals academically, Taylor said.

“I just truly would like to apologise," Taylor said on the show.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former Family Feud contestant gets life for wife's murder

Former Family Feud contestant gets life for wife's murder

Timothy Bliefnick was convicted in the shooting of his wife Rebecca after appearing on TV with her and other family members three years earlier.

6:36pm

Wife and son lived with man's body for a year at QLD home

Wife and son lived with man's body for a year at QLD home

Friends and relatives told police they lost touch over the years before Tomislav Nemes disappeared.

5:36pm

Brother of Colombia FIFA World Cup player shot dead in nightclub

Brother of Colombia FIFA World Cup player shot dead in nightclub

4:33pm

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

4:14pm

US woman sues for $83k after breaking ankle slipping on ham

US woman sues for $83k after breaking ankle slipping on ham

2:41pm

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

2:06pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

34 mins ago

US mum expected to plead guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

US mum expected to plead guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

54 mins ago

Jamie Joseph names most of Japan's Rugby World Cup squad

Jamie Joseph names most of Japan's Rugby World Cup squad

8:55pm

Aussie tourists won't end trip after 'terrifying' ordeal at sea

Aussie tourists won't end trip after 'terrifying' ordeal at sea

8:34pm

Judge reverses suspension of GP who shared Covid misinformation

Judge reverses suspension of GP who shared Covid misinformation

8:14pm

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

2:09

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14