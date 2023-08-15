Unruly man arrested after flight forced back to Sydney

A disruptive passenger has been arrested after he forced a Malaysia Airlines flight to turn back to Sydney within hours of departing.

Flight MH122 left for Kuala Lumpur just after 1pm on Monday but landed back at Sydney International Airport at 3.47pm (local time) due to the 45-year-old man's behaviour.

9News reported that a passenger holding a backpack on the Airbus A330 had threatened to "blow the plane up". Crew checked the backpack and found no explosives, it said.

Australian Federal Police described the situation as an "emergency incident".

"In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.

"The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines."

The Australian Federal Police arrested the man without incident almost three hours after the plane returned to Sydney.

All of the 194 passengers and five crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

"An emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," a police spokeswoman said.

"There is no impending threat to the community."

The man was expected to be charged later on Monday evening.

Some of those passengers have posted to social media, saying a man had been yelling at flight attendants and making threats.

Thirty-two domestic flights have been cancelled at Sydney Airport as a result of the incident, while delays of up to 90 minutes are expected for upcoming flights.

The airline said passengers would be transferred to the next available flights.

"Malaysia Airlines wishes to thank the authorities for their immediate response and to passengers for remaining calm and cooperative during the ordeal," the airline said.

Sydney Airport said some flights continued to land and take off while emergency agencies responded to the situation. No international flights were canceled.

- Additional reporting by Associated Press