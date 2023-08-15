World
AAP

Unruly man arrested after flight forced back to Sydney

7:10am
The 'unruly man' aboard the flight to Kuala Lumpur.

The 'unruly man' aboard the flight to Kuala Lumpur. (Source: Nine)

A disruptive passenger has been arrested after he forced a Malaysia Airlines flight to turn back to Sydney within hours of departing.

Flight MH122 left for Kuala Lumpur just after 1pm on Monday but landed back at Sydney International Airport at 3.47pm (local time) due to the 45-year-old man's behaviour.

9News reported that a passenger holding a backpack on the Airbus A330 had threatened to "blow the plane up". Crew checked the backpack and found no explosives, it said.

Australian Federal Police described the situation as an "emergency incident".

"In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.

"The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines."

The Australian Federal Police arrested the man without incident almost three hours after the plane returned to Sydney.

All of the 194 passengers and five crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

"An emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," a police spokeswoman said.

"There is no impending threat to the community."

The man was expected to be charged later on Monday evening.

Some of those passengers have posted to social media, saying a man had been yelling at flight attendants and making threats.

Thirty-two domestic flights have been cancelled at Sydney Airport as a result of the incident, while delays of up to 90 minutes are expected for upcoming flights.

The airline said passengers would be transferred to the next available flights.

"Malaysia Airlines wishes to thank the authorities for their immediate response and to passengers for remaining calm and cooperative during the ordeal," the airline said.

Sydney Airport said some flights continued to land and take off while emergency agencies responded to the situation. No international flights were canceled.

- Additional reporting by Associated Press

WorldAustraliaCrime and JusticeTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

In January, the officers entered a house without a warrant and handcuffed and assaulted the two men with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects.

6:16am

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

"The jig is up. I know it's you," she said to her estranged masked husband after he tied her up and threatened her family.

8:59pm

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

7:33pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

7:14pm

1:58

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

6:46pm

0:57

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:51pm

0:26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Sixth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

Sixth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

32 mins ago

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Murder charge laid over Christchurch woman's disappearance

Yanfei Bao: Murder charge laid over Christchurch woman's disappearance

51 mins ago

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

8:16am

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

8:07am

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

6:26

'Whatever we can get' - expert on Labour's parental leave plan

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12