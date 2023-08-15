World
Associated Press

Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

3:09pm
Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP on August 4, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP on August 4, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia today, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

It’s the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment of Trump follows a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which the then-president suggested that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state could help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Other defendants included former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

Trump was previously indicted in early August by a federal grand jury for conspiring to undermine the 2020 vote and prevent the peaceful transfer of power through a series of lies and unlawful actions taken after the general election and leading up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

As indictments mount, Trump — the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024 — often invokes his distinction as the only former president to face criminal charges.

He is campaigning and fundraising around these themes, portraying himself as the victim of Democratic prosecutors out to get him.

The grand jury filing lists more than a dozen felony counts, including Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations, or RICO.

Two counts — including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer — lists the date of offence as January 2, 2021, which was when Trump during a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he wanted to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

Other counts list the date of offence as September 17, 2021, which is the same day Trump sent Raffensperger a message urging him to investigate “large scale voter fraud," decertify the election and “announce the true winner” if the investigation found the fraud.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

The lawyer for Muhammad Arif, 45, said his client had "serious mental health issues" and didn't seem to understand the situation he was in.

12 mins ago

US woman sues for $83k after breaking ankle slipping on ham

US woman sues for $83k after breaking ankle slipping on ham

Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit.

2:41pm

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

The Blind Side inspiration says his adoption story was a lie

2:06pm

Man jailed for abandoning baby born in woods

Man jailed for abandoning baby born in woods

12:40pm

'Never been so scared': Passengers recount unruly man on Aus flight

'Never been so scared': Passengers recount unruly man on Aus flight

10:42am

0:25

Watch: Pilots eject last minute after Soviet-era plane loses power

Watch: Pilots eject last minute after Soviet-era plane loses power

10:10am

0:24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

28 mins ago

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

37 mins ago

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

2:33

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

49 mins ago

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

56 mins ago

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

56 mins ago

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13