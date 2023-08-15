Football
Spain, Sweden set for high pressure World Cup semi in Auckland

10:15am
Spain train ahead of their World Cup semifinal

Spain train ahead of their World Cup semifinal

As the whole of Australia sweats on the Matildas' semi-final with England, the first finalist for the Women's World Cup will be decided across the Tasman.

Will it be Sweden, who bludgeoned their group opponents, hung tough against the US and then upset fan favourites Japan to reach the last four?

Or will it be Spain, the tiki-taka masters who survived a hiccup against the Japanese before winning through to the semi-finals?

The two European powers meet at Eden Park tonight in a semi-final with much less of the attention but the same prize.

The Scandinavians represent Europe's old school.

The world No.3 are yet to win the World Cup but have made five semi-finals and one final, losing to Nia Kunzer's golden goal for Germany in the 2003 decider.

Under long-time coach Peter Gerhardsson, they are organised and disciplined, blessed with talent across the pitch with a particular strength on set-pieces.

Spain, new to the last four at a Women's World Cup, is a recently rising power, evidenced by their all-time record against Sweden of no wins and seven losses in 11 meetings.

But how they've risen.

La Roja hadn't qualified for the Women's World Cup until 2015, when they didn't win a match and went home bottom of their group.

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, left, and Kosovare Asllani

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, left, and Kosovare Asllani (Source: Associated Press)

Last time out, they gave eventual champions United States a scare in the round of 16 before a late Megan Rapinoe penalty saw the Americans through.

In New Zealand, where they have been based so far, they have scored 15 goals in five matches, dominating possession and out-shooting every opponent.

On all but one occasion, the 4-0 loss to Japan when they had 925 passes to 265, their dominance over the ball has borne fruit.

Coach Jorge Vilda said he wasn't about to spring a tactical surprise against the Swedes.

"We're Spain. Everyone knows how we play," he said.

"We will stick to the script."

Vilda said Spain's winless record against the Swedes gave an awareness of the scale of the challenge, and provided motivation for it.

"They're a very physically strong team and their players are very dangerous," he said.

"I'm convinced that we can look them in the face, and if we present a good version of Spain tomorrow we will win the game."

Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo lead Spain's goalscoring with three each, with Spain's strong form likely to mean superstar Alexia Putellas, on the comeback trail from injury, will again start from the bench.

Sweden boast an unlikely golden boot contender in Amanda Ilestedt.

The Arsenal defender has scored four times - three from headers and one from a goalmouth scramble in their quarter-final win - to be one off the lead on the goalscoring charts, held by Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.

Gerhardsson said there would be a clash of styles but both teams would commit to an intense pressing game.

"Spain's best side, they're good in keeping the ball and moving the ball. When they lose the ball high, they've very quick at winning the ball back," he said.

"It's going to be a high-pressure Spain and high-pressure Sweden.

"For me, it's lovely football."

