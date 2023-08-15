New Zealand

Some confidence returning to subdued housing market - REINZ

9:54am
The number of new property listings fell nearly 18% on last year, and was down 1% on June.

The housing market remains subdued, with a drop in the total number of properties available for sale and some regions seeing little change in median prices.

The Real Estate Institute's (REINZ) house price index for July, which measured the changing value of properties, fell 6.9% on last year to 3551 points.

The median house price fell 4.9% during the period to $770,000, with Auckland prices down 8.8% to $990,000.

The number of sales was up 1.6% in July on the year earlier, but down nearly 16% on June.

"This month's figures show a lift in market activity with sales counts slightly increasing in many parts of the country on July last year, and the year-on-year decrease in median prices continuing to ease, suggesting some confidence is returning," REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said.

"With sales counts up this month, the national inventory level is falling. More competitive prices and a 'get in now' attitude is bringing more buyers out ahead of this year's election."

However, the total number of properties for sale was down 12% to 23,090 on the year earlier.

"These listing decreases are similar to last month's so although our salespeople are reporting further increases in activity across the country the looming election and ongoing tighter economic conditions are seeing sellers holding back," Baird said.

"The ongoing impact of government policies, economic conditions and global factors will continue to shape the New Zealand housing market.

"We also tend to see a slowing in activity in the lead-up to a general election, but with buyer activity rising and lower levels of supply coming to market, we may see stronger demand appear in the coming months."

Property

