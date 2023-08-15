Entertainment
Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are being slammed for holidaying in Maui 48 kilometres from the killer wildfires ravaging the island.

The heiress and her partner, both 42, were seen in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail kissing in an ocean as the death toll from the infernos continued to rise.

More than 96 people have been declared dead and around 1000 are still missing – making the blazes the worst wildfires in modern US history.

The photos of the pair, who have a combined net worth of around US$345 million (NZ$577 million), were seen frolicking in the water and carrying their son Phoenix, who is due to turn seven months old this week after being born via surrogate in January.

They were staying at a resort in Wailea, about a 48km drive to the devastation in Lahaina, according to the Mail.

The images have sparked a flood of abuse directed at the pair, who have been called everything from “disgusting” to “clueless” by critics.

Others told them they were astounded at the “tone deaf” holiday and told the couple to “read the room”.

Images of Hilton and Reum on their break come just days after actor Jason Momoa warned tourists not to travel to Maui amid the raging wildfires.

The Aquaman actor, 44, born in Honolulu, issued a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers.

He made the statement on his Instagram alongside a carousel of images that included a video of the blazes with the words: “Do not travel to Maui” over it.

Momoa said: “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.

“Mahalo (thank you) to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The actor’s post, which was originally created by the non-profit organisation ʻĀina Momona, added tourists should stay away because the devastation from the natural disaster will have “a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources”.

It stated: “Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore. That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

He also shared additional posts that demonstrate just how much destruction has taken place.

But he captioned one of the clips with an uplifting message that said: “We will rise again, more connected, united, and determined.”

