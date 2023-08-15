New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Over half of New Zealanders struggling financially - survey

2:56pm
55% of those surveyed reported being in a financially difficult position.

55% of those surveyed reported being in a financially difficult position. (Source: Getty)

New research shows that over half of New Zealanders are struggling financially.

The annual survey by the Retirement Commission found the number of people in financial difficulty increased by 17% since their first survey in 2021.

A total of 55% reported being in a financially difficult position.

Of those surveyed, 51% reported they were 'starting to sink' or 'treading water', while a further 3.5% reported they were 'sinking badly'.

Personal Finance lead Tom Hartmann said women, Māori and Pacific Peoples were being hit the hardest.

The survey found 61% of women were financially struggling in contrast to 48% of men.

Sixty percent of Māori and 58% of Pacific Peoples also reported feeling financially stressed. Those aged 18-34 were also more likely to experience financial stress.

Hartmann said it was concerning that so many Kiwis were feeling the pressures of cost increases.

"We have now tipped into more than half the population feeling squeezed financially. This significantly reduces people's ability to grow their money for tomorrow, which has long-term consequences for their future financial well-being," he said.

The survey found that more people were borrowing money, but also that more people were budgeting and saving.

It also reported that the gap was widening for women compared to men in terms of optimism, financial sentiment, personal savings and savings for retirement.

The main source of data for the information came from the Retirement Commission's online population survey of New Zealanders aged over 18 which is run by market research agency TRA. The commission said the sample was nationally representative of New Zealand based on age, gender and region.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCost of LivingPersonal Finance

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the policy is desperate and that's caused the error.

Mon, Aug 14

2:19

Scam activity rises 13%, but Kiwis becoming 'more scam savvy' - BNZ

Scam activity rises 13%, but Kiwis becoming 'more scam savvy' - BNZ

Nine out of 10 New Zealanders were targeted by scams over the past 12 months, but only one in 10 fell victim, according to new research.

Mon, Aug 14

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

Sun, Aug 13

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

Sun, Aug 13

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Sun, Aug 13

4:51

Sample reveals half of beneficiaries paid wrongly by MSD

Sample reveals half of beneficiaries paid wrongly by MSD

Fri, Aug 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

26 mins ago

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

35 mins ago

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

2:33

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

47 mins ago

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

54 mins ago

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

54 mins ago

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13