League
AAP

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

26 mins ago
Tevita Pangai Jr.

Tevita Pangai Jr. (Source: Getty)

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Tevita Pangai Jr is poised to quit the NRL at the end of the season to pursue a career in boxing.

The 27-year-old, contracted for 2024 on an estimated $750,000, informed the Bulldogs of his desire to focus on family and fighting this week and will continue to work with them on the details of his exit.

As at Tuesday afternoon, no official release request had been submitted to the club and the Bulldogs had not yet finalised any payout deal.

But Canterbury is unlikely to stand in Pangai's way as he pursues a release and are expected to confirm as much imminently.

Pangai has twice fought professionally and holds a 2-0 record, first defeating Gerico Cecil by technical knockout in December 2021 and then knocking Jerry Tupai out last December.

The mooted rugby league retirement continues a whirlwind year for Pangai, who was selected to make a surprise NSW debut in the State of Origin series opener.

He was dropped for the second game and has since struggled for consistent form with the 15th-placed Bulldogs.

At his best, Pangai was one of the most damaging forwards in the game.

Pangai burst onto the scene with Brisbane in 2016 after a decorated career in the Under-20s with Canberra.

Following a mid-season switch to Penrith, he was pivotal in their charge into the 2021 grand final, a victory he ultimately missed injured.

Pangai's exit would free the Bulldogs up to go to market as they continue their rebuild under coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Canterbury's other marquee front-rower Luke Thompson is off-contract at the season's end, with the Bulldogs in desperate need of starch in the middle of the park.

LeagueNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

Today, young league fans in Huntly got the chance to get up close to their heroes, with students meeting the Tigers at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga.

Thu, Aug 10

2:09

Shaun Johnson a Dally M favourite after another masterclass

Shaun Johnson a Dally M favourite after another masterclass

He scored two tries, set up another two and kicked with guile and purpose as the Warriors managed to cling on for victory against the Titans.

Sat, Aug 5

Johnson-inspired Warriors take down scrappy Titans

Johnson-inspired Warriors take down scrappy Titans

Fri, Aug 4

Warriors wary of dangerous Titans: 'Can pull you apart'

Warriors wary of dangerous Titans: 'Can pull you apart'

Mon, Jul 31

Players cover NRL logos as bargaining battle continues to boil

Players cover NRL logos as bargaining battle continues to boil

Fri, Jul 28

Warriors retain another key figure as Pompey re-signs until 2025

Warriors retain another key figure as Pompey re-signs until 2025

Wed, Jul 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

2:09

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

26 mins ago

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

46 mins ago

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

59 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

1:55

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

6:57pm

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14