World
AAP

'Never been so scared': Passengers recount unruly man on Aus flight

10:42am
The 'unruly man' board the flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur.

The 'unruly man' board the flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur. (Source: Nine)

A 45-year-old man who terrified passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight, forcing the pilot to turn back to Sydney, has spent the night in custody.

Flight MH122 left Sydney International Airport for Kuala Lumpur just after 1pm on Monday but returned at 3.47pm (local time) after the man began yelling, making references to Islam and gesturing at a backpack worn on his chest.

"The commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.

Once on the tarmac, a tense three-hour standoff began before the man was arrested by police.

Some passengers posted their experiences on social media, saying a man had been yelling at flight attendants and passengers, making threats and references to Islam and kneeling in the aisle of the aircraft.

"This lunatic is getting aggressive & poor people on board are still waiting for security to get in and take him ... #MH122 is taken hostage by this lunatic giving Billions of Muslims a bad name," passenger Jaward Nazir posted.

Another put up a video of the man saying his name was Mohammed and that he was "a slave of Allah".

"I've never been so scared," another passenger said.

The 194 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the A330 aircraft and taken to the terminal.

"The AFP will not divulge operational matters. However, an emergency response plan was enacted, and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," they said in a statement.

The man has been charged and will be appearing in court later today after being held at Mascot Police Station overnight.

The incident also resulted in dozens of domestic flight delays at Sydney Airport.

No international services were cancelled.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Four Aussie tourists missing in water off Indonesia

Four Aussie tourists missing in water off Indonesia

They were part of a group of 12 Australian nationals and five Indonesians who were travelling to Pinang Island in two boats.

57 mins ago

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

Former US officers admit torturing two Black men in racist assault

In January, the officers entered a house without a warrant and handcuffed and assaulted the two men with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects.

6:16am

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

8:59pm

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

7:33pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

7:14pm

1:58

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

6:46pm

0:57

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Analysis: How much is Foster willing to risk against Springboks?

Analysis: How much is Foster willing to risk against Springboks?

12 mins ago

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

0:30

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

28 mins ago

Armed teenagers rob North Shore restaurant during crime spree

Armed teenagers rob North Shore restaurant during crime spree

57 mins ago

Four Aussie tourists missing in water off Indonesia

Four Aussie tourists missing in water off Indonesia

10:46am

Jury continues deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury continues deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12