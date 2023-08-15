'Never been so scared': Passengers recount unruly man on Aus flight

A 45-year-old man who terrified passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight, forcing the pilot to turn back to Sydney, has spent the night in custody.

Flight MH122 left Sydney International Airport for Kuala Lumpur just after 1pm on Monday but returned at 3.47pm (local time) after the man began yelling, making references to Islam and gesturing at a backpack worn on his chest.

"The commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.

Once on the tarmac, a tense three-hour standoff began before the man was arrested by police.

Some passengers posted their experiences on social media, saying a man had been yelling at flight attendants and passengers, making threats and references to Islam and kneeling in the aisle of the aircraft.

"This lunatic is getting aggressive & poor people on board are still waiting for security to get in and take him ... #MH122 is taken hostage by this lunatic giving Billions of Muslims a bad name," passenger Jaward Nazir posted.

Another put up a video of the man saying his name was Mohammed and that he was "a slave of Allah".

"I've never been so scared," another passenger said.

The 194 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the A330 aircraft and taken to the terminal.

"The AFP will not divulge operational matters. However, an emergency response plan was enacted, and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," they said in a statement.

The man has been charged and will be appearing in court later today after being held at Mascot Police Station overnight.

The incident also resulted in dozens of domestic flight delays at Sydney Airport.

No international services were cancelled.