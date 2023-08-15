New Zealand
Missing Tauranga woman: Police speak to couple, search continues

12:06pm
Police tape in front of Waiere Falls sign.

Police tape in front of Waiere Falls sign. (Source: 1News)

Searchers are continuing to look for a missing Tauranga woman, whose car had been found at a waterfall, whilst police have spoken with a couple earlier identified to have been in the area.

Jude Coxhead, 62, has blonde hair and is of a slim build, according to police.

She was last seen by family on Saturday when she left an address in Tauranga, according to police, and was reported missing the following day.

Police say Coxhead's vehicle was found yesterday at the Wairere Falls carpark, near Matamata. The location is around a 50km drive from Tauranga.

Jude Coxhead.

Jude Coxhead. (Source: Waikato Police)

"Yesterday, police appealed for information on a couple pictured in the area at the time. We have since spoken with this couple who have assisted with our inquiries," a police spokesperson said today.

Authorities are now looking to speak to anyone who was around the carpark on Sunday.

"Police are working alongside our partners, Land Search and Rescue, DOC, Fire and Emergency, the Rapid Relief team and local iwi who are assisting with the search today.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wairere Falls carpark between the hours of 6.00am and 5.30pm on 13 August (Sunday).

Police say the couple in this image have been spoken to and they have assisted with inquiries.

Police say the couple in this image have been spoken to and they have assisted with inquiries. (Source: Waikato Police)

"We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information and we continue to ask that anyone with information comes forward," a spokesperson said.

Coxhead's vehicle is a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida with the registration FLM444.

A police car in front of Waiere Falls sign.

A police car in front of Waiere Falls sign. (Source: 1News)

Yesterday, investigators said they had been trying to "establish" the provenance of an unknown blue jacket which was placed on the missing 62-year-old's vehicle.

"A blue jacket has been placed on Jude’s vehicle at 5.22pm on 13 August. Police are trying to establish where that jacket was originally located," police said in their initial media release on Coxhead's disappearance.

Police tape in front of Waiere Falls sign.

Police tape in front of Waiere Falls sign. (Source: 1News)

Details on the blue jacket have been absent from further media releases on the case.

People with information are urged to call 111 immediately.

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Hamilton and Waikato

