World
Associated Press

Massive petrol station explosion kills 27 in Russia

32 mins ago
Fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

Fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. (Source: Associated Press)

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said today.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night (local time) on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square metres, the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

