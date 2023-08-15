World
Four Aussie tourists missing in sea off Indonesia found alive

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
2:20pm
teph Weisse, Jordan Short, Elliot Foote and Will Teagle are missing in Indonesian waters.

teph Weisse, Jordan Short, Elliot Foote and Will Teagle are missing in Indonesian waters. (Source: Nine)

Four Australian tourists who went missing in waters off of Indonesia have been found alive.

A family member confirmed to 9News Steph Weisse, Will Teagle, Elliot Foote and Jordan Short were found alive after going missing when their boat ran into bad weather on Sunday night.

Weisse was found floating in waters on a surfboard.

The tourists were on a surf trip celebrate a birthday in Indonesia and were in a wooden speedboat around Sarang Alu and Banyak islands in Aceh's Singkil district when they went missing.

They were part of a group of 12 Australian nationals and five Indonesians who were travelling to Pinang Island in two boats.

The area is known as a tourist destination with white sand beaches and good waves for surfing.

The boats left North Nias port on Nias island, around 150km from Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday afternoon, before being beset by bad weather and heavy rain.

Three local crew members had also been onboard the boat, however, the boat hasn't been located and it remains unclear if the local crew members had been located.

On Monday night, the families of the missing Australians issued a statement saying "we'd like to thank the Indonesian authorities and the Australian government for their ongoing assistance while search and rescue efforts continue".

Foote's father Peter said his heart was aching while the search was continuing.

But he said he was optimistic those missing would be found safe and well.

"You feel it physically, in the stomach, everywhere."

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries and boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

