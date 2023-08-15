Drug-dealing FIFA, Fiji Football official convicted in Auckland

New Zealand

Aiyaz Musa, right, with Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel. Picture from December 2019.

Aiyaz Musa, right, with Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel. Picture from December 2019. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Convicted drug dealer Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa has resigned from all football positions with the Fiji Football Association and FIFA, it has been confirmed today.

Aiyaz Musa, as he is commonly known, was convicted and jailed in Auckland to four years for "importing and exporting illicit drugs" across the region.

Musa was a Fiji FA vice-president, a position he was re-elected to in June.

He was also a member of the FIFA governance, audit and compliance committee since May 2021.

Musa appeared at the Auckland District Court last Wednesday over his involvement in three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to RNZ Pacific today that Musa had resigned two days earlier.

"He had resigned from all positions on 7th August 2023. The board has accepted his resignation from all levels unanimously," Yusuf said.

"This position [vice-president] will be filled as stipulated in our statues. FIFA and OFC (Oceania Football) have been advised accordingly."

OFC Media and Communications Manager Matt Brown said they have received Musa's resignation.

"OFC has been advised that Mr Musa resigned from all football activity including his positions with Fiji FA and FIFA with immediate effect on 7th August, 2023," Brown stated.

He said OFC will not make any further comment on the case.

Call for probe

Former Fijian Sports Minister Rajesh Singh said Musa had brought disrepute to the game of football in Fiji and spoiled the Fiji FA's image with his actions.

He said it was also time for the government to look into the affairs of the association, just like they had done for the Fiji Rugby Union.

He said it was good to know that Musa had resigned from his football positions but added it was a shame Fiji FA did not carry out proper checks on him.

"FIFA and Fiji FA have always been promoting 'Drug Free' organisations. He has brought disrepute to the organisation and the game," Singh said.

"How did Musa became VP of the Fiji FA and hold such an important position with FIFA?"

The current Fijian government has recently sounded warnings on the FFA, with both the Sports Minister Jese Saukuru and Finance Minister Biman Prasad calling for a shake-up of the association and its management.

