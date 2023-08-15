World
Associated Press

Brother of Colombia FIFA World Cup player shot dead in nightclub

4:33pm
Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali gets on her knees after losing the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali gets on her knees after losing the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

The younger brother of a Colombia women's national football team player was killed early this morning in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Paulo Andrés Carabalí was the brother of Jorelyn Carabalí, one of Colombia's key players in the South American team's run to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup. Colombia was beaten 2-1 by England in Sydney on Saturday.

The country's football federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled today despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabalí's 23-year-old brother died after a gunman shot him in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

Colombia's football body said Carabalí thanked her teammates for their support after her brother's death, but did not say whether she will attend the celebrations.

