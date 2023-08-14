World
Associated Press

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

6:40am
US policeman and police car (file image).

US policeman and police car (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said there were no reports of serious injuries in the crashes on portions of Interstate 66, I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

According to the state police news release, the driver, identified as Darell Caldwell, 30, of Brandywine, Maryland, was charged by federal and local law enforcement. State police charges were still pending. Caldwell was being evaluated at a hospital.

The string of accidents began shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday (local time), when state police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66.

Caldwell was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles — a truck that had been reported stolen in Virginia, police said.

The truck left the scene, and almost immediately thereafter police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-395 caused by the same truck, leading five people to be sent to the hospital.

According to police, Caldwell left on foot, and minutes later state police responded to a crash on the Parkway involving another truck that he was driving the wrong way and which hit another car. It wasn't clear how Caldwell acquired the second truck.

When an Arlington County ambulance responding to the I-395 crash also stopped at the Parkway accident, Caldwell drove off in it as medics treated another driver, the news release said.

A trooper, alerted to the stolen ambulance, began a pursuit and caught up to the emergency vehicle. At one point, the ambulance stopped in the road, only to ram the trooper's patrol car when the trooper was getting out.

State and Arlington county police pursued the ambulance, which ultimately got on the I-395 express lanes and entered Washington before striking a parked car. Caldwell was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

Hailey Ruggiero was driving near Reagan National Airport when she was rear-ended by the ambulance, WUSA-TV reported. Ruggiero was surprised when neither the ambulance nor the officer following behind it stopped.

"I'm thankful to be alive right now. I just hope that justice is served for all of us that were affected," she said.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

6:55am

Death toll from Maui wildfires rises to 93

Death toll from Maui wildfires rises to 93

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

9:59pm

US woman breaks Guinness World Record for longest female beard

US woman breaks Guinness World Record for longest female beard

3:50pm

Rescued walrus calf receiving cuddles as part of care dies in Alaska

Rescued walrus calf receiving cuddles as part of care dies in Alaska

Sat, Aug 12

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for witnesses tampering

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for witnesses tampering

Sat, Aug 12

Judge warns Trump against 'inflammatory' remarks in election case

Judge warns Trump against 'inflammatory' remarks in election case

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

48 mins ago

Fire at restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak to be investigated

0:35

Fire at restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak to be investigated

6:55am

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

Child among five dead after house explodes in US

6:40am

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

6:18am

Ukraine: 23-day-old baby girl among dead in Kherson shelling

22:35

Ukraine: 23-day-old baby girl among dead in Kherson shelling

5:30am

Scam activity rises 13%, but Kiwis becoming 'more scam savvy' - BNZ

Scam activity rises 13%, but Kiwis becoming 'more scam savvy' - BNZ

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11