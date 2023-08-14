World
Ukraine: 23-day-old baby girl among dead in Kherson shelling

6:18am
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Seven people — including a 23-day-old baby girl — were killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region overnight, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said.

Artillery shelling in the village of Shiroka Balka, on the banks of the Dnieper River killed a family — a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy and 23-day-old girl — and another resident.

Two men were killed in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.

The attack on Kherson province followed Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar's comments attempting to quell rumours that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

"Again, the expert hype around the left bank in the Kherson region began. There are no reasons for excitement," she said.

Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said overnight that three people had been wounded in Russian attacks on the province earlier in the weekend.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian military officials said that Kyiv's forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near a key village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories.

Volunteers carry the coffin of Daria Filipova, 34, after a funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Volunteers carry the coffin of Daria Filipova, 34, after a funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's General Staff said they had "partial success" around the tactically important Robotyne area in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key Russian stronghold that Ukraine needs to retake in order to continue pushing south towards Melitopol.

"There are liberated territories. The defence forces are working," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine's southern forces, said of the southern front.

Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1000km front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded nearly 18 months ago.

Ukrainian troops have made only incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June.

Meanwhile, a Russian warship overnight fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the south-western Black Sea, the first time Russia has fired on a merchant ship beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the Sukru Okan was heading northwards to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.

"The captain of the dry-cargo ship did not respond to the request to stop for inspection for the carriage of prohibited goods.

"To force the ship to stop, warning fire was opened from automatic small arms from a Russian warship," Russia's Ministry of Defence wrote on Telegram, adding that the ship later stopped and allowed an inspection team to board.

Four weeks ago, Moscow withdrew from a key export agreement that allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain across the Black Sea for sale on world markets.

In the wake of that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

In Russia, local officials reported that air defence systems shot down three drones over the Belgorod region and one over the neighbouring Kursk region, both of which border Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian border regions are a fairly regular occurrence. Drone attacks deeper inside Russian territory have been on the rise since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

In recent weeks, attacks have increased both on Moscow and on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — a move that most of the world considered illegal.

Firing drones at Russia, after more than 17 months of war, has little apparent military value for Ukraine but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict's consequences.

The Wagner mercenary group has played a key role in Russia's military campaign, but there is a "realistic possibility" that the Kremlin is no longer providing funding, according to British defence officials.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the Ministry of Defence said it believed Wagner was "likely moving towards a down-sizing and reconfiguration process" in order to save money, and that the Kremlin had "acted against some other business interests" of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. The officials assessed that Belarusian authorities were the "second most plausible paymasters".

Thousands of Wagner fighters arrived in Russian-allied Belarus under a deal that ended their armed rebellion in late June and allowed them and Prigozhin to avoid criminal charges.

