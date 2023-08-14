Business

rnz.co.nz

Reserve Bank expected to hold OCR steady, future hike possible

4:26pm
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (file photo).

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The Reserve Bank is expected to hold the official cash rate steady in this week's monetary policy statement as it assesses whether inflation is slowing as far and fast as it wants.

The RBNZ has gone "hell for leather" with 12 consecutive rate rises between October 2021 and May 2023, lifting the official cash rate (OCR) from a record low of 0.25% to a 14-year high of 5.5%.

But the central bank signalled in May it felt it had done enough to get inflation back into the 1-3% target band, and would adopt a "watch, worry, and wait" approach.

"On balance, things are turning out very much as the [Reserve] Bank has expected," BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said.

He noted the labour market was showing signs of easing with a slight rise in unemployment, higher underutilisation, and slowing wage growth.

Similarly, inflation was also headed in the direction the RBNZ wanted, with the headline rate down to 6%, albeit with a few more complications, such as stubborn domestic price pressures.

Toplis said inflation might spike higher in the coming quarter after the end of the cut in government petrol taxes and the rise in global oil prices, which along with other domestic pressures, such as a possible turnaround in the housing market, would leave the RBNZ feeling uncomfortable.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. (Source: 1News)

However, on the other side of the inflation coin was a slowing local and global economy, falling commodity prices, the lagged effect of the rate rises with with close to half of household borrowers yet to shift to higher fixed rates.

"With all this going on, now would seem a completely inappropriate time to contemplate tightening."

One more to come?

Economists are unanimous in expecting no change this week, but ANZ and Westpac economists believed inflation would be stickier than expected and by year's end, another rate rise would be needed.

"We expect the RBNZ will see enough easing in inflation pressures to remain on hold and reiterate similar messages to July. But we see enough resilience to remain comfortable in our view that the next OCR move will be up," ANZ economists said.

Close attention will be paid to the RBNZ's accompanying economic forecasts, and most importantly the indicative track for the OCR.

"There shouldn't be much change in the OCR track which will probably still show an unchanged OCR until the September quarter of next year," Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said.

But the upside and downside inflation risks were more pronounced, he said, which made rate cuts a possibility as early as May next year if the outlook deteriorates.

"On the upside, greater persistence in domestic inflation, stronger house prices, and a slower adjustment in the labour market would put the November statement tightening Westpac sees firmly on the table."

By Gyles Beckford for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusinessEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the policy is desperate and that's caused the error.

12:17pm

One NZ fined over $3m for 'misleading' fibre broadband marketing

One NZ fined over $3m for 'misleading' fibre broadband marketing

An earlier fine imposed by the District Court has been quashed for a higher one in the High Court.

9:15am

Robertson defends GST plan, teases more cost of living measures

Robertson defends GST plan, teases more cost of living measures

9:14am

8:27

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

Sun, Aug 13

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

Sun, Aug 13

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Sun, Aug 13

4:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

0:48

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

43 mins ago

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

5:11pm

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

4:51pm

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

2:03

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:44pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12