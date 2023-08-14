New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Number of migrants to NZ highest in three years

9:56pm
Stats NZ said the recent gains were driven by citizens from India, the Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji.

Stats NZ said the recent gains were driven by citizens from India, the Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The latest annual net migration gain is the largest in more than three years, according to Stats NZ data.

The net gain of 86,800 people in the year ended June was the biggest since May 2020.

It was made up of a record net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens.

New Zealand's highest annual net migration gain was 91,700 in the year ended March 2020.

Stats NZ said the recent gains were driven by citizens from India, the Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji.

"Months since November 2022 have averaged net migration gains of about 12,000 non-New Zealand citizens a month, which is high by historical standards," Stats NZ population indicators manager, Tehseen Islam said.

Meanwhile, Stats NZ said the country had 2.54 million overseas visitor arrivals in the year-ended June, up from 2.23 million a year ago.

Australia continued to be by far the biggest source of overseas visitor arrivals with 1.03 million, followed by the United States at 253,000 and United Kingdom at 153,000.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandImmigration

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwis lining up in droves to become Aussie citizens

Kiwis lining up in droves to become Aussie citizens

New figures have shown more than 15,000 New Zealanders have started the process for Australian citizenship since changes came into effect at the start of July.

9:00am

Message against talking to media was 'misunderstanding' - charity

Message against talking to media was 'misunderstanding' - charity

The CNSST Foundation, also known to the Chinese Community as Hua She Fu (华社服基金会), offers a range of services to new Asian migrants.

Tue, Aug 8

Chinese migrants struggling to survive as exploitation fears boom

Chinese migrants struggling to survive as exploitation fears boom

Sun, Aug 6

17:32

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Tue, Aug 1

Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for greater visa certainty

Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for greater visa certainty

Sat, Jul 15

2:32

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

Tue, Jul 11

8:07

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9:59pm

Unruly passenger forces flight to turn back to Sydney

Unruly passenger forces flight to turn back to Sydney

9:56pm

Number of migrants to NZ highest in three years

Number of migrants to NZ highest in three years

9:37pm

Tauranga woman missing, police 'urgently ask' to speak to couple

Tauranga woman missing, police 'urgently ask' to speak to couple

8:59pm

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

Wife shocked realising QLD home attacker her own husband

8:38pm

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

4:09

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12