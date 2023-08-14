World
AAP

Mushroom meal survivor's family 'deeply moved' by public support

8:46am
Ian Wilkinson

Ian Wilkinson (Source: Nine)

The family of the survivor from a group of four people hospitalised after consuming a meal of poisoned mushrooms, has thanked hospital staff and the public for their support.

Baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson lost his wife, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson after the pair ate the mushrooms at a lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria's southeast on July 29.

Ms Wilkinson's sister Gail Patterson, 70, and brother-in-law Don Patterson, 70, have also died in hospital.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the family of Ian Wilkinson said they wanted to thank the Austin Hospital staff for their unwavering care and support, as well as members of the public who've sent cards and letters.

"We are deeply moved by the outpouring of kindness, prayers, and support from friends, family, and the broader community," it read.

"Your thoughts and well-wishes have been a source of strength and comfort to us all.

"As we navigate this difficult journey, we kindly request that our privacy be respected. We need space to grieve, support one another, and care for Ian without public intrusion."

The 70-year-old is still critical but in a stable condition at the hospital in Melbourne's northeast.

The Pattersons' daughter-in-law, who police say cooked the meal at her home but did not become ill, has been interviewed by investigators.

She was released without charge but police said she remains a suspect.

WorldFood and DrinkAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australia: Cheaper and easier to travel, but is it all better?

Australia: Cheaper and easier to travel, but is it all better?

Aziz Al Sa'afin, who has just taken over as TVNZ's Australia Correspondent, gives his first reflections on life in Sydney.

Sat, Aug 12

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

After popping out to buy cigarettes, Lydia Gacuma was helped across the road by a stranger who then attacked her.

Fri, Aug 11

'No suspicious circumstances' in QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys

'No suspicious circumstances' in QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys

Fri, Aug 11

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

Fri, Aug 11

QLD man charged with murder after mother, baby found dead

QLD man charged with murder after mother, baby found dead

Fri, Aug 11

Severed finger found on Sydney windscreen prompts investigation

Severed finger found on Sydney windscreen prompts investigation

Thu, Aug 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Judge sums up evidence as Dickason jury prepares to deliberate

Judge sums up evidence as Dickason jury prepares to deliberate

25 mins ago

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

47 mins ago

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

50 mins ago

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

11:07am

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12