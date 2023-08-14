World
Associated Press

Lioness shot dead after escaping from farm in South Korea

3:52pm
In this photo provided by Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters, a lioness is seen in a forest in Goryeong, South Korea.

In this photo provided by Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters, a lioness is seen in a forest in Goryeong, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

A lioness escaped from a farm in South Korea, touching off an emergency search before it was killed by a hunter today, officials said.

The owner of the farm in the southeastern county of Goryeong reported the escape after finding her cage empty. Authorities quickly sent police officers, emergency workers and civilian hunters to the area, Goryeong police said.

People were banned from entering a mountain area where the lioness was believed to have moved before one of the hunters killed her near the farm where it had lived, according to county officials.

There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone. The lioness had last been seen in her cage when she was fed last night and it wasn't known when she escaped.

The farm has no other lions or lionesses and mostly raises beef cattle.

The farm’s owner told investigators the lioness had been handed over when the farm was purchased last year, Goryeong police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if the farm’s previous owner had official permission to raise the lioness.

WorldAsiaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

A rescue team leader says the miners were swept into a lake when the landslide struck, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

42 mins ago

'Impossible' to carry dying sherpa down from K2 - mountaineer

'Impossible' to carry dying sherpa down from K2 - mountaineer

Two climbers are arguing Mohammed Hassan could have been saved but an elite mountaineer says conditions would've made it "impossible".

10:50am

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

Sun, Aug 13

Rescued walrus calf receiving cuddles as part of care dies in Alaska

Rescued walrus calf receiving cuddles as part of care dies in Alaska

Sat, Aug 12

Pop band The 1975 fined over Malaysian festival kiss

Pop band The 1975 fined over Malaysian festival kiss

Sat, Aug 12

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

Fri, Aug 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

0:48

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

42 mins ago

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

5:11pm

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

4:51pm

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

2:03

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:44pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12