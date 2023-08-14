Politics

rnz.co.nz

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

54 mins ago
National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown. (Source: 1News)

National has slammed Let's Get Wellington Moving for paying its staff high wages, claiming it is also failing to deliver on fixing the city's transport congestion.

Figures from Transport Minister David Parker, from a written Parliamentary question, show its 37 employees - a mixture of Waka Kotahi and Wellington City Council staff - earn an average salary of $148,736.

Trade Me figures show Wellingtonians earn an average salary of around $73,000 a year.

Meanwhile, data from the Public Service Commission shows public servants are paid around $95,000 a year for men and $88,000 for women.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said wages for staff at Let's Get Wellington moving were unjustified.

A rendering of what the Golden Mile upgrades could look like.

A rendering of what the Golden Mile upgrades could look like. (Source: Let's Get Wellington Moving)

"Well, I think what the taxpayer of New Zealand wants is delivery, Let's Get Wellington Moving has only delivered a pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive when in reality it hasn't delivered any of the major transport projects this government said they would do six years ago.

"Wellingtonians and New Zealanders expect delivery from their public servants."

He said tens of millions had been spent on nothing.

"New Zealanders expect delivery, not just endless working groups and consulting reports, and New Zealanders - particularly in Wellington - deserve to have the transport infrastructure that they need built rather than working groups constantly wasting money."

Brown said the lack of action was why National planned to scrap the $7.4 billion transport programme if elected in October.

In a written statement, Let's Get Wellington Moving programme director Sarah Gardner said the programme required extensive skills and experience of technical disciplines.

"Because of the nature of the programme, almost all the employees in the core programme team are experienced senior practitioners.

"The labour market for expertise in the programme is competitive. Skills are in demand because of the considerable amount of investment in large infrastructure projects nationwide."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportWellingtonPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

Hugo listens to Frank Sinatra and Steve listens to Tupac, but somehow, it just works.

17 mins ago

4:09

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

Apricots - all good. Dried apricots? Maybe not.

6:00pm

0:48

Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

4:00pm

2:33

Full video: Chris Hipkins reveals end to Covid restrictions

Full video: Chris Hipkins reveals end to Covid restrictions

3:52pm

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

2:21pm

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

12:17pm

2:19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

4:09

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

35 mins ago

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

54 mins ago

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

7:33pm

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

7:14pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

1:58

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12